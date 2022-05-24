Daily Pickleball at McFadden

8-week obstacle course training program that will result in the opportunity for participants to be ready for local Muddy-Vator event. You will be lifting, jumping, pulling, crawling and running in short bursts. Improve strength, speed, individual achievement, and promotes teamwork. Meets 2 days a week. For ages 16+. Registration begins April 29 via the link below. Headbands and other Incentives handed out during or at conclusion of training program. Cool towels will be provided for use during training times.
High-intensity class designed to increase your muscle strength and endurance, and help shed unwanted pounds. Every workout includes strength training exercises with cardio exercises to give you a whole-body workout. Workouts vary. For ages 16+.
Power-packed workout that will challenge your whole body! Workout consists of doing 30 reps or 30 second intervals of body-weight exercises or using dumbbell weights to improve balance, strength, agility and endurance. All fitness levels are welcome!
Focuses on building strength and increasing flexibility and range of motion. Great class for beginners or those who haven’t exercised in a while. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. For ages 60+. Limit 20. Meets in Room 204.
Help you homeschool student explore the world through science. Students will study different topics each class with hands-on demonstrations. Space is limited. Preregistration is require prior to each class date at the Wilderness Station or via online registration. For ages 9-12.
This program gives seniors the opportunity to improve their way of life as well as their mental health through life programs for ages 55 and over. Using gerontology, creative writing and visual arts seniors embrace and share their life stories. Limit 30.
