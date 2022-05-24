ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

WATCH: Highlights from 3 WIAA Track & Field Regional meets

By Dave Schroeder
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Enjoy the highlights above from...

www.wbay.com

WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Back over 2,000 cases; positivity rate flat

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Updates from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases were identified each of the past two days while the positivity rate has flattened. The DHS says there were 2,032 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24-hour period, and 2,182 cases the day before that, revising the figure reported Wednesday. But those higher numbers were not higher than a week ago, so the 7-day average fell to 1,823 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Appleton, Wisconsin

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Appleton, Wisconsin, located approximately 100 miles north of Milwaukee and 30 miles southwest of Green Bay, makes the perfect Midwest road trip destination. It sits on the Fox River and features big-city conveniences plus the warmth of a small town. Of course, one of those big-city amenities is the food. When you think of Wisconsin food, things like beer, dairy products, and supper clubs come to mind, and Appleton offers all of them.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh bridge closed after inspection

The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Kiel schools will remain virtual for the rest of the school year. The city's Memorial Day parade is canceled. SMALL TOWNS: Out of the darkness...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Soaking rain

WATCH: Highlights from 3 WIAA Track & Field Regional meets. Over the years, Donna met a lot of celebrities, including Bob Hope, Jeff Foxworthy and Green Bay native Tony Shalhoub. Updated: 20 hours ago. Researchers gave a third shot to more than 1,600 youngsters.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Monarch butterflies and miniature robots

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Monarch butterfly population wasn’t just shrinking, it was collapsing, falling from an estimated 383 million in 1996 to fewer than 45 million in 2020, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. The butterflies made their annual migration to California. Brad Spakowitz has...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Higher temps, thicker humidity

The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 1 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, death and hospital numbers up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin passed 61,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations and is nearing 13,000 COVID-19 deaths in the pandemic. Numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show 1,803 new cases. That’s more than a day ago but below the 7-day average, which was down for a 10th straight day to 1,829 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac park vandalized again, bathrooms to remain locked

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – For the fourth time in 2022, the bathrooms at Fireman’s Park have been vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the person responsible for the damage has been caught, “thanks to the cameras in the park and the due diligence of the Campbellsport Police Department.”
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Teacher of the Year on students’ and teachers’ response to Texas shooting

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - We introduced you three weeks ago to Kaelee Heideman, counselor at Carl Traeger Elementary School in Oshkosh, who was named one of the five Wisconsin Teachers of the Year. We wanted her view on how students and teachers are dealing with the news of the school shooting in Texas and what conversations are happening in schools this week.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County Reforestation Camp set to welcome campers

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in more than 40 years, Brown County is set to open a new campground. The Brown County Reforestation Camp Campground, located in Suamico, will welcome its first guests on Friday, June 3. As staff put the finishing touches on the campground, there’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely

The latest threat told school officials to stop investigating three eighth-graders accused of sexually harassing a student who uses they/them pronouns. A routine inspection found damage to gears that lower the bridge. Students clean up cemetery for Memorial Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. Bay View Middle School students cleaned up...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kiel schools, city take precautions after more threats

Bay View Middle School students cleaned up the cemetery and planted flags at veterans' graves. One of Oshkosh's downtown bridges closed indefinitely. The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Updated: 7 hours...
KIEL, WI

