Watch Justin Turner Fake Phillies Runner Into an Out

A couple of weeks ago, I talked about a former Braves top prospect that fell out of favor with the organization, was traded, played in several different countries, and eventually made it back to the majors five years later. His name was Christian Bethancourt, who is now a member of the Athletics. That’s a name I never thought I would hear again when talking about Major League Baseball, and it’s what makes this game so amazing. There are stories like this in every organization, and I’ve found another involving another former top prospect for the Braves.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO