Watch Justin Turner Fake Phillies Runner Into an Out

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of the game ruined what should have been an awesome Dodgers brunch for west coast fans. After taking a 3-2 lead in extra-innings against the Phillies on Sunday, Dodgers second baseman Max...

Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Is Out For A Unique Reason

As the injuries pile up for the St. Louis Cardinals, another problem popped up yesterday. Yadier Molina, who has started hitting again and even made his pitching debut on Sunday, has been placed on the bereavement list. Luckily, he isn’t going to be away for very long and could return...
MLB
Yardbarker

Trea Turner Adds Fuel to the Juan Soto-to-LA Fire

Anytime there's a whisper of a rumor that a superstar might be able to be had, the Dodgers are always linked to the player. This week, anonymous MLB team executives stated that the Nationals could be "motivated" and "compelled" to trade Soto this summer. The report by ESPN's Buster Olney...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Another former Brave has made a shocking return to the majors

A couple of weeks ago, I talked about a former Braves top prospect that fell out of favor with the organization, was traded, played in several different countries, and eventually made it back to the majors five years later. His name was Christian Bethancourt, who is now a member of the Athletics. That’s a name I never thought I would hear again when talking about Major League Baseball, and it’s what makes this game so amazing. There are stories like this in every organization, and I’ve found another involving another former top prospect for the Braves.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Blockbuster Trade Idea That Would Change The NBA Landscape: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Zach LaVine, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams And Two First-Round Picks

Without a doubt, the Los Angeles Lakers had a terrible season considering the expectations they had at the start of the year. The superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis won an NBA title for the Lakers during the 2020 season, and they were bolstered by the presence of 9-time All-Star and former MVP Russell Westbrook.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Roman Quinn Made Phillies History With An Absolute Strike

Sometimes, for a ball to move super fast, it doesn’t have to be a pitch thrown by one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. Who’s to say it can’t come on an outfield assist?. That’s what happened yesterday during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Houston Astros GM James Click: Decision to not re-sign Carlos Correa about ‘winning’

Houston Astros general manager James Click says that the team’s decision not to re-sign star shortstop Carlos Correa for 2022 was motivated by a priority in winning. Many baseball observers were stunned when Carlos Correa came to terms on a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins; not only because seeing the Twins make a big splash in free agency was a stunning development, but because the Astros actually let a homegrown All-Star walk.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flashes another promising sign in his recovery

The fifth spot in the rotation has been a mess for the Braves so far this season, but there are a couple of reasons to believe that it will be just fine. First and foremost is Spencer Strider, who is more than deserving of a chance to start after the way he’s performed so far that season. However, down the road, another player could take over the role — former NL Cy Young candidate Mike Soroka.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson is keeping the Braves afloat when they need him most

It’s funny how things change, isn’t it? Six weeks ago, I had people calling for my head when I defended Dansby Swanson; now, nobody can deny he has been far and away the most valuable player on the team this season. Without him, the Braves would likely be trailing the Mets by 10+ games in the NL East.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Joe Kelly Still Frosty About Suspension from Astros Game Years Later

It's difficult to remember each and every single regular season game during a 162-game baseball season, but Dodgers fans won't soon forget when LA played Houston in 2020. There was plenty of tension when the two teams met after it came to light that Houston cheated the Dodgers out of the 2017 World Series championship.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros Kyle Tucker doesn't want to 'prolong' extension deal

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has quickly rebounded after a rocky couple weeks to begin the year, hitting .310/.402/.530 over the past month after getting out to a brutal .087/.192/.217 start through his first 13 games. That production only serves as a reminder that the 25-year-old is viewed as a building block in Houston. That fact is also backed up by the team’s apparent efforts to sign Tucker to a long-term extension. Mark Feinsand and Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reported recently that the ’Stros approached Tucker’s camp about an extension this year but talks proved unsuccessful and are not active at this time (Twitter link).
HOUSTON, TX

