Everything is starting to get better for SHS baseball

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER RICHARD J. ROACH, JR, an individual, Case No. CV09-22-0055 Plaintiff, vs. SONJA ROACH, deceased, ESTATE OF SONJA ROACH, Lots Five (5), Six (6), Seven (7), and (8), in Block Five (5), of Lakeview, County of Bonner, State of Idaho Defendants. NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PLAINTIFFS. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN TWENTY-ONE (21) DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that in order to defend this lawsuit an appropriate written response must be filed with the above-designated court within twenty-one (21) days after service of this summons on you. If you fail to so respond, the court may enter judgment against you as demanded by the Plaintiff(s) in the complaint. A copy of the Complaint is served with this summons. If you wish to seek the advice of or representation by an attorney in this matter you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected. An appropriate written response requires compliance with Rule 10(a)(1) and other Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure and shall also include: a) The title and number of this case; b) If your response is an answer to the Complaint, it must contain admissions or denials of the separate allegations of the complaint and other defenses you may claim; c) Your signature, mailing address and telephone number or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney; d) Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to Plaintiff's attorney, as designated above. To determine whether you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the clerk of the above-named court at 215 S. 1st Avenue, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864. Date: April 26, 2022 Michael W. Rosedale DISTRICT COURT CLERK /s/ Hendrickson DEPUTY SNP LEGAL 4249 AD#536786 MAY 28, JUNE 4, 11, 18,,2022.

2 DAYS AGO