Everything is starting to get better for SHS baseball
By TREVAN PIXLEY
Bonner County Daily Bee
6 days ago
The Sandpoint baseball team ended its 2022 campaign by winning the consolation championship at the Class 4A Idaho state baseball tournament. During the run, the Bulldogs also won its first game at the state tournament since 2007. “I’m so proud of these guys,” Sandpoint baseball coach Chase Tigert said....
The Sandpoint High School lacrosse team gathered on Thursday for their end of the season banquet. During the celebration, Sandpoint Lacrosse announced the newly created “Riley Hadeen Memorial Program” consisting of two parts: scholarship and sportsmanship awards. The Riley Hadeen Memorial Program honors the memory of Riley Hadeen,...
SANDPOINT – Despite the drizzling weather, athletes still enjoyed competing Wednesday morning in the All-Star Olympics. Hosted at the Sandpoint High School track field, the All-Star Olympics still saw quite the turnout in spite of rainy, drizzly weather. Athletes and spectators played games, and ended the day with a pizza party, said William Capodagli, a special education teacher at Sandpoint Middle School, who along with Mary Imaz, a Spanish teacher at SHS, planned this year's event.
Jean G. Buck, 90, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Graveside services will be held at Pinecrest Memorial Park, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Pastor Jon Pomeroy will be conducting. Jean, a Dover, Idaho, native, was born on December 31, 1931, the daughter of Vernon and...
Donna Davis shared this Shot Shot of a beautiful spring rainbow seen over Sandpoint recently. If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to bcdailybee@bonnercountydailybee.com.
Mrs. Glen Judge is the new registrar for the Dam Precinct, replacing George Johnson, who has been registrar for so many years. All those from Round Lake west to the river, and from Jasman’s to Bob McCabe’s home on Fish Hatchery Road are in this precinct. A wife may register for her husband or the husband for the wife, but others must each register in person.
Lucky Friday/Hecla Mining Company, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Broken Wheel Restaurant, and Black Sheep Sporting Goods. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest news coming out of the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press, the Bonner County Daily Bee, the Shoshone News-Press, and the the Bonners Ferry Herald from May 25-27.
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER RICHARD J. ROACH, JR, an individual, Case No. CV09-22-0055 Plaintiff, vs. SONJA ROACH, deceased, ESTATE OF SONJA ROACH, Lots Five (5), Six (6), Seven (7), and (8), in Block Five (5), of Lakeview, County of Bonner, State of Idaho Defendants. NOTICE: YOU HAVE BEEN SUED BY THE ABOVE-NAMED PLAINTIFFS. THE COURT MAY ENTER JUDGMENT AGAINST YOU WITHOUT FURTHER NOTICE UNLESS YOU RESPOND WITHIN TWENTY-ONE (21) DAYS. READ THE INFORMATION BELOW: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that in order to defend this lawsuit an appropriate written response must be filed with the above-designated court within twenty-one (21) days after service of this summons on you. If you fail to so respond, the court may enter judgment against you as demanded by the Plaintiff(s) in the complaint. A copy of the Complaint is served with this summons. If you wish to seek the advice of or representation by an attorney in this matter you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be filed in time and other legal rights protected. An appropriate written response requires compliance with Rule 10(a)(1) and other Idaho Rules of Civil Procedure and shall also include: a) The title and number of this case; b) If your response is an answer to the Complaint, it must contain admissions or denials of the separate allegations of the complaint and other defenses you may claim; c) Your signature, mailing address and telephone number or the signature, mailing address and telephone number of your attorney; d) Proof of mailing or delivery of a copy of your response to Plaintiff's attorney, as designated above. To determine whether you must pay a filing fee with your response, contact the clerk of the above-named court at 215 S. 1st Avenue, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864. Date: April 26, 2022 Michael W. Rosedale DISTRICT COURT CLERK /s/ Hendrickson DEPUTY SNP LEGAL 4249 AD#536786 MAY 28, JUNE 4, 11, 18,,2022.
SANDPOINT — The more lifeguards on staff, the more of City Beach that can be patrolled the summer. The job requires focus and a desire to serve the community, but it also comes with one heck of a place to work. The job is fun, rewarding and something he wishes he'd known about growing up, Sandpoint Parks and Recreation Director Jason Wiley said.
Catherine Ann Johnson, 90, passed away, in Sandpoint on May 26, 2022. A full obituary will be published later for the retired real estate broker. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook, for Catherine, at coffeltfuneral.com. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Coffelt Funeral Service.
A host of Memorial Day tributes are planned for Monday. In Sandpoint, Memorial Day services at Pinecrest Cemetery will begin at 9 a.m., followed by a tribute at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery. Honors will be rendered by the Marine Corps League honors detail. Speaking at both ceremonies will be Brigadier Gen. Bryan Hult, who is the county's Veterans Services officer.
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of a 911 hang-up on Sagle Road at 5:33 a.m. Report of a reckless driver on U.S. 95 near Hidden Valley Road...
SANDPOINT — A Spokane man is in custody in Sandpoint on a felony warrant for second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. The man, whose name was not immediately released due to the active investigation, was taken into custody at Hickory Street Park in northern Sandpoint Friday evening. Sandpoint Police were...
In early May 2022, Schweitzer began construction on a new road that will lead to approximately 1400 additional parking spaces and a new chairlift, with the goal of creating more efficient access to the mountain. The new road will connect to Schweitzer Mountain Road from the existing roundabout, Schweitzer officials...
The assessment notices will be mailed on June 6 for 2022. County residents are reminded to look at their assessment notices. “Everyone in Bonner County is seeing significant increases in their property values,” Bonner County Assessor Donna Gow said. “If you see something that does not look correct, such as the notice shows a house and there is no house, please contact the Assessor’s Office. We want the values to be correct.”
SANDPOINT — A jury found an Oldtown man guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of Don Bush. The jury deliberated for approximately five hours before finding Eric Loren Benzo, 46, guilty in the Oct. 12, 2021, shooting of Bush. The verdict follows a five-day trial in First District Court.
COEUR d’ALENE — No ocean view. No mountain top. No famous neighbors. But what this house does offer is ultra-cool comfort — everything you could want or need or ask for. And it’s well worth the $3.29 million asking price, said Darren Miller, real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty, who has the listing.
COEUR d'ALENE — Neon green lettering drew passersby to learn about "Eco-Friendly BMPs." In the world of water science, BMPs — best management practices — are ways to direct stormwater runoff. When stormwater management is done in an eco-friendly way, it makes for a happy Earth, which, in turn, is good for its inhabitants.
Driving on 95 by all the construction on Granite Hill there is a piece of equipment with the Peak Sand and Gravel logo on it. I thought it was rather ironic, that this taxpayer funded public works project — perhaps the epitome of socialism — is decorated with a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag. I wonder if the person that raised that flag is aware that taxpayers are paying for all of that work. That the money is likely coming from the state and federal government. I wonder if even that flag, was paid for by taxpayer money.
Comments / 0