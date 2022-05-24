ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden tries a new tool for handling China: realism

By Gina Chon
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden is trying to achieve more by doing less on China. At first glance, the U.S. president’s new economic pact with India, Japan and Vietnam looks short on substance and skips sensitive issues. The White House may also drop many of the tariffs levied on the People’s Republic. It’s fairly unambitious, which suggests Biden has learned from his predecessors’ failures.

For years, American attempts to woo or punish China fell short of their goals. Former President Barack Obama failed to forge an investment treaty with the world’s second-largest economy. His Trans-Pacific Partnership, which would have formed an economic trade bloc to counterbalance China’s influence, never made it across the finish line. Donald Trump’s trade war, on the other hand, disrupted supply chains rather than building them. But it was most disruptive to non-Chinese companies and countries forced to choose sides.

Biden’s scaled-down plan acknowledges that China is unlikely to change. It also reflects political limits at home, where he has struggled to get bills through a finely balanced Congress. That means the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework pitched by Biden on Monday probably won’t have the economic growth prospects that the TPP would have had. Instead of removing barriers to goods trade directly, the 13 countries in the pact will tackle digital trade and supply chain resiliency.

Where Biden can act without Congress is in rationalizing tariffs. Trump imposed levies on about 11,000 items, including Easter egg dyes and steel pipes. The current president’s team is reviewing them with a mind to scrap those that don’t serve U.S. interests. And abstract as the digital pact may seem, it at least puts the United States back in the business of forming alliances in Asia after China enticed many of them to join a separate pact.

Even these modest steps aren’t guaranteed to deliver a more collaborative multi-polar world. During his first trip to Japan as president, Biden on Monday suggested the United States would use force to defend Taiwan, which is claimed by China, upsetting a long-held policy of speaking with so-called strategic ambiguity over the White House's position on the disputed island. Such missteps could hurt America’s bid to bolster its economic orbit. Sometimes it pays to do, and say, less.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- U.S. President Joe Biden suggested on May 23 that the United States would use force to defend Taiwan if it is attacked by China. He made those comments during his first trip to Japan as president. The White House later said there was no change to U.S. policy toward China and Taiwan.

- Biden also announced that 13 countries, including the United States, would be part of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. The group includes India, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. The agreement does not include market access issues and instead focuses on supply chain resiliency, clean energy, digital trade and tax policy.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 9

Armie
6d ago

Get Biden and the radical dems out! They ruined America!!!!

Reply
10
greyvalen123
6d ago

Is getting us into a war a way for him to declare martial law?

Reply
9
Give'em truth
6d ago

Tool is right, that’s just what Biden is.

Reply
13
