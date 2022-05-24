MONARCHS COMBINE TO 1-HIT RAILCATS

The Sioux Falls Canaries (4-8) walked off on the Winnipeg Goldeyes 14-13 after climbing out of a nine-run deficit. After the top of the fifth inning, the Winnipeg Goldeyes were leading 13-2. But the Canaries clawed their way back into the contest as they scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth, one in the sixth and four more in the seventh. Heading into the bottom of the ninth, the Canaries were still trailing 13-10. There, SS Osvaldo Martinez (3-for-6, 4 RBIs) singled home 1B Shamoy Christopher (2-for-5), CF Kona Quiggle pushed one across with a fielder’s choice and LF Cole Pengilly singled home both RF Wyatt Ulrich (2-for-5, 3 R, 2 RBIs) and Quiggle to end the game.

