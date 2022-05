For the 64th time, the city of Grand Junction is hosting the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series and it's time to play ball. It's one of the biggest events of the year in Grand Junction when thousands of fans pack Suplizio Field to watch junior college baseball teams from all over the country compete for the national championship. If you ever wanted to see what it looks like to have the stadium packed with fans, just come out for the Memorial Day fireworks game or the championship finale and you'll find out.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO