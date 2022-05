After the Class 2A State Track and Field Championships, Shelton has a two-event State Champion and one athlete place while North Mason had two place at Mt. Tahoma Stadium. The Highclimbers’ Alauna Carstens set a new Class 2A state record Saturday in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:44.46. The Shelton senior was nearly two seconds (1.77 second) ahead of the second place finisher. On Thursday, Carstens won the 1600 meters with a personal record time of 4:58.34.

