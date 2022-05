The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present a webinar Tuesday, June 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. on “Mediator Relationships: To Disclose Or Not to Disclose, That Is The Question.” The ADR Section has an answer. This webinar will discuss a proposed revision to the Standards of Conduct for Mediators regarding mediator disclosures.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO