The New York Yankees have yet another injury, as infielder D.J. LeMahieu will miss Tuesday’s game due to left wrist discomfort. The injury news comes right after Aroldis Chapman was placed on the Injured List with an Achilles injury. With a 29-13 start to the season, the Yankees possess the best record in baseball. Now, manager Aaron Boone is tasked with his first major road bump on the season. In addition to Chapman’s injury, Covid-19 has made its run through the team, as Joey Gallo, Kyle Higashioka, and Josh Donaldson have all missed time. Chad Green was recently placed on the IL as well.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO