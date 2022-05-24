Officials give update on deadly weekend mass shooting in Goshen
By Samantha Johns
abc57.com
6 days ago
GOSHEN, Ind. --- All across Goshen the community is hurting — after a deadly mass shooting inside a home on Rosemare Court Saturday afternoon. A total of five people were shot with two ultimately dying from their injuries. “Unfortunately, one of the four siblings that lived in that...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- John Young Middle School was on lockdown for a few minutes Friday after school administrators were notified of two suspicious people in the area, according to a letter from School City of Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker. Officials called 9-1-1 to report the people at 3:27 p.m. Mishawaka...
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- A two-vehicle crash on U.S. 35 on Friday resulted in the death of one of the cars' passengers, a 53-year-old resident of Royal Center, Indiana. Indiana State Police (ISP) officers responded to the crash site on U.S. 35 at Cass County Road 475 North at around 1:55 p.m.
CASS COUNTY, Ind. -- The Cass County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Joseph Juday, a 12-year-old male. Joseph is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, has brown hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants with black knee patches and white hi-top tennis shoes.
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- A search warrant in the COGIC Village Apartments in Benton Harbor led to the discovery of numerous drugs and the arrest of three suspects on Tuesday. Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement West Team (SWET), in conjunction with the Michigan State Police (MSP) District Crime Prevention Squad (DCPS) and Niles Post troopers, led the search after a three-month investigation into crack and fentanyl trafficking.
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. -- Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School was placed on lockdown Friday after a man with two rifles was located on school property, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The man told deputies he was hunting and had a hunting license. Around 10:45 a.m., deputies responded to the...
If you have any information about the subject in the photos or the theft, please contact Detective Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or the police tip line at 574-389-4777. If you have any information about the subject in the photos or the theft, please contact Detective Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or the police tip line at 574-389-4777.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to respond to a call of a vehicle in a ditch early Friday morning. The call was made at around 12:50 a.m. with the deputies arriving shortly thereafter. At the scene, they located the driver, identified...
ELKHART, Ind. -- The City of Elkhart will be hosting the Elkhart Family Fish Fest in Downtown Elkhart on Saturday, June 4. This free event includes a day-long Fishing Derby and a Fish-Themed Picnic later in the evening. Registration for the Fishing Derby begins at 7 a.m. and runs until...
GRANGER, Ind. -- Corvilla, Inc. will be hosting a grand opening for their new location in Granger on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Located at 135 E. University Dr., the location is prepared to serve the Granger/Mishawaka community by providing work and learning opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
South Bend, Ind. -- This Memorial Day weekend we take time to honor those who have served our country and made a great sacrifice for our freedom. There has been a rise in veteran suicides since 2008, having increased 86% among eighteen to thirty-four-year-old male veterans. Mental health has been...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Volunteers for the Potawatomi Conservatories have been hard at work placing river rock into their Desert Dome facilities. According to the Conservatory Director, Emily Bradford, the new installation is part of a project years in the making. It aids not only in improving the area’s appearance but serves to cut down on invasive plants.
South Bend, Ind. -- A story that will live with the marine corps league forever is the story of Jason Rhodes, a marine vet that was one of the youngest members of the Marine Corps League of south bend that took his life in two-thousand and nineteen. “He told us...
BUCHANAN, Mich. -- The Auxiliary American Legion Buchanan Post 51 will be holding the second day of its annual poppy sale on Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All donations from the sale go towards the American Legion Family and their programs that support veterans, the military community and their families.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- Most people spend their Memorial Day Weekend at the lake or grilling out with family and friends, but for some soccer fans, they're spending it at the field! Over 150 soccer teams from neighboring states and across Indiana have made their way to South Bend for the Memorial Day Weekend Soccer Tournament hosted by the Junior Irish Soccer Club. The head coach of the Junior Irish Girls Soccer Team says this tournament is a great way for all of the teams to get experience playing new teams across the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Downtown South Bend Inc. (DTSB) has announced the return of its Red Table Plaza Lunchtime Concert Series. Its first event, a Luau Party Kickoff, is set to start on Tuesday, May 31. Getting its name from the red tables and chairs provided for attendees, the series...
NILES, Mich. -- A water boil order has been issued for a water main break in Niles’ Westside areas. The order was issued due to water pressure loss. Residents in the area are advised to boil their water prior to use for cooking and consumption. As of May 28...
Benton Harbor, Mich. -- The Senior PGA Tournament returns to Benton Harbor this upcoming weekend, but what local impacts has the event had so far?. Local business owners are finding that, despite the great financial impact, the problem of people using their lots as free tournament parking was just as pressing of an issue.
This morning temperatures are very warm with most places seeing lows in the upper 60s. As we head into the afternoon the heat will continue to build via sunshine and breezy winds with gusts ranging 20-25mph. This will help to boost highs into the upper 80s to potentially lower 90s today. We will add to that heat tomorrow with widespread 90s in the forecast. It will become more humid as well, so make sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors. Rain and storm chances return to the forecast tomorrow. There is a low chance for a stray afternoon shower/storm or two, but overall we will have to wait until tomorrow night for a line of showers and storms to roll through. Showers will linger through Wednesday morning. Low rain chances will hold in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, then its dry weather into the beginning of the weekend. Another round of showers and storms look to arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Highs this weekend will begin to drop into the 70s on Wednesday, and hold there through the weekend.
Tonight will be warm and quiet with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s. The humidity shouldn't be too bad outside. Summer-like weather continues into Memorial Day across Michiana. Highs will be near 90 on Monday, and it will be a little on humid side as well. Tuesday will be hot, with highs topping off around 90 degrees again. Showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday night and could linger into Wednesday as well. Cooler but seasonable weather will be with us for the second half of next week, with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible on Thursday, but most will stay dry and pleasant into next weekend.
It will be a very nice Memorial Day weekend with temperatures warming into the mid 70s today and mid 80s tomorrow. We are tracking plenty of sunshine for today and tomorrow as well. Tonight a few stray showers are possible but most places should expect to remain dry. Memorial day temperatures will hit the upper 80s under sunny skies. Tuesday looks to be our warmest day in the extended forecast with highs hitting the 90s throughout most of Michiana. With all the heat building in, rain and isolated storm chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday, but then again more clearing into next weekend. High temperatures next week will stay in the 80s through Wednesday, then back to the 70s for Thursday and Friday.
