ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pharmaceutical Contract Development Market Insight [Forecast (2020-2030)]: Growth Drivers | Key Players | Global Industry Analysis

biospace.com
 3 days ago

The pharmaceutical contract development market has been anticipated to expand at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth avenues in the global market are attributed to the increasing demand for generics and growing investments in different R & D activities in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with these, CDMOs are...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Hydrocortisone Market to Reach a Value of US$2 Bn by 2028; Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of ACTH Deficiency Cases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hydrocortisone market for the historical period 2018–2019 and forecast period 2020–2028, rise in cases of adrenocortical insufficiency and increase in investment in research & development are projected to drive the global hydrocortisone market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gamma Knife Market Is Projected to Reach a Market Value of US$ 507.0 Million By 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, This Future Market Insights report examines the 'Global Gamma Knife' market for the period 2012-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancement of Gamma Knife, examining the marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by the manufacturing companies which is significantly transforming the Stereotactic Radiosurgery market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global Gamma Knife market from the demand as well as supply perspective, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The report also highlights the impact of various drivers and restraints in various regions along with their impact during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

Albany NY, United States: The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. A healthcare intelligent virtual assistant is an artificial intelligent-based tool, used by patients to address their health-related issues using either web or mobile-based applications. Health...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Psychedelic Drugs Market Outlook, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Interest in psychedelic medicine has reemerged in psychiatry after a brief period of prohibition of the use of psychedelic substances—from 1950s to the early 1970. Unrefutably, psychedelics or serotonergic hallucinogens show promising potential to treat mood disorders and alcohol dependence. Especially lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) drug has shown significant safety and tolerability in end-of-life psychological distress.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key Market#Market Trends#Market Research#Pharmaceutical Industry#Market Concentration
biospace.com

Vacuum Mixing Devices Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 2.4% To Reach US$ 186.0 Million By the Year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Driven by the demand for efficient medical laboratory equipment and the changing face of healthcare models, the global market for vacuum mixing devices - valued at ~ US$ 154.0 Mn in 2021 - is estimated to grow by ~ 2.4% YOY in 2022. These insights are according to a new research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), which underlines the key headwinds and tailwinds determining the future potential of vacuum mixing devices market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2030

Albany NY, United States: Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are gathering steam in gaining real-time situational awareness in processes to manage—assessment, planning, tracking, and preventing to ensure continuity of systems. These are finding increase in deployment on the back of the adoption of novel approaches to prevent or manage security disruption due to range of potential threats.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Protein Chip Market Growth Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis – Forecast (2020-2030)

The protein chip market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the increasing use of protein chips in recent years. Along with this, there has been a noteworthy increase in the investment in R & D activities for product development. Along with this, rising incidences of cancer across the world are also driving growth avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Ablation Technology Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook from 2021 to 2031

Albany NY, United States: The growing demand for minimally invasive treatments for atrial fibrillation has led to constant advancements in the ablation technology, opening new possibilities in the ablation market. Ablation of atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT) has constantly evolved to meet the safety and efficacy profile of procedures used in the patient population. Of note, the growing demand for techniques for ablation of ventricular arrhythmias.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market Trends and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Albany NY, United States: The increasing need for improving patient care and reducing treatment costs is a primary factor augmenting the growth of global artificial intelligence in the diagnostics market. The growing adoption and popularity of artificial intelligence in clinical imaging brings about quicker judgments and decreased mistakes when contrasted with a conventional examination of pictures delivered by X-beams and MRIs. Simulated intelligence brings more abilities to most diagnostics, including malignancy screening and chest CT tests pointed toward detecting COVID-19.
ENGINEERING
biospace.com

Sustained Release Coating Market Growth | Current Trends | Demand Drivers – Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The sustained release coating market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth prospects in the global market are attributed to the development of the mini-tablets at an increased rate around the world. This development has achieved noteworthy attention because of various advantages that include less coating material required and ease of manufacturing. In addition to this, less intra- and inter-subject variability and less risk of dose dumping are some other vital advantages of these mini-tablets that are likely to fuel the growth avenues in the global market in the foreseeable years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pressure Bandages Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Pressure bandages are medical devices used to protect and heal an injured area and to control bleeding without affecting the normal blood circulation. Pressure bandages comprise non-adherent bandages applied over an incision or wound and is covered by absorbent stretchable adhesive. These devices are primarily used...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Orthopedic Imaging Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 – 2030

Albany NY, United States: Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body's internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient's body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth – Forecast [2020-2030]

The brachytherapy treatment planning systems market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the market are commonly owing to the rapid growth in the prevalence of cancer as well as cancer-related mortality around the world. These rapidly increasing health issues further create demand for innovative cancer care therapies. Rising demand for precise and accurate diagnoses for the prevention of cancer-related mortality through timely and adequate treatment is predicted to boost sales avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cellulite Treatment Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 7.8% To Reach US$ 5.2 Billion By the Year 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, A new research report by Future Market Insights revolves around examining the current scenario of global cellulite treatment market as well as forecast for its upcoming years. This comprehensive research report is titled Cellulite Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022 – 2028.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Stroke Post Processing Software Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Albany NY, United States: The demand within the global stroke post processing software market is rising on account of advancements in the domain of healthcare and diagnosis. The rising incidence of strokes and haemorrhages has created a plethora of opportunities within the global market. Hospitals and clinics have shown a sense of accountability in catering to their roles and responsibilities. In this quest, these entities have resorted to the use of the best technologies available in the market. Therefore, the growth of the global stroke post processing software market largely relies on the maturity of the healthcare industry. As consumers become increasingly connected to their healthcare professionals, exchange of information has become a workable feat for medical practitioners.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Corticosteroid Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2031

Albany NY, United States: Corticosteroids are drugs that are majorly utilized for the treatment of various incendiary issues and infections, like asthma, joint pain, COPD, and skin provocative conditions like dermatitis and skin inflammation along with other comparable immune system illnesses. Corticosteroids are capable of lessening aggravation by smothering the invulnerable reaction. In light of the kind of condition treated by corticosteroids, the type of medication is recommended.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Surgical Gloves Market is Projected to Experience Promising Growth Opportunities in the Forthcoming Years

Albany NY, United States: Gloves have become an indispensable part of surgeries for reducing the transfer of pathogens among operative team and to patients. Several guidelines and reviews have comprehensively investigated the efficacy of surgical gloves in reducing the number of surgical site infections in healthcare professionals and the patient population. Technological advances in the surgical gloves market have picked up pace on the back of these developments. Key materials used in making surgical gloves are nitrile, neoprene, latex, and vinyl. Each has its own strength and limitations depending on the barrier leakage ability and the sensitivity to the hands of the surgeon.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy