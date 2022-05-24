ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Vaccine Refrigerators Market: Increase in the Number of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Vaccine refrigerators are used to store vaccines at the required temperature and prevent them from degradation. Vaccines are highly temperature-sensitive and fluctuations in the storage temperature may lead to their degradation. Commercial refrigerators face the issue of temperature fluctuations that can jeopardize vaccines. Vaccine refrigerators...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Laboratory Supplies Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2031

Albany NY, United States: An increase in the funding activities in the biotechnology sector coupled with the latest advancements in biological and chemical research will bring immense growth prospects for the laboratory supplies market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Laboratory supplies are the tools, apparatuses, and equipment utilized in...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Supply Chain Issues Hamper Caladrius' Cardiovascular Study

CAVALLINI JAMES/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images. Shares of Caladrius Biosciences were falling Tuesday in premarket trading after the company announced it was suspending enrollment in its Phase IIb FREEDOM study assessing xowna for coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) due to supply chain issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Hydrocortisone Market to Reach a Value of US$2 Bn by 2028; Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of ACTH Deficiency Cases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hydrocortisone market for the historical period 2018–2019 and forecast period 2020–2028, rise in cases of adrenocortical insufficiency and increase in investment in research & development are projected to drive the global hydrocortisone market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Refrigerators#Market Development#Market Intelligence
biospace.com

Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Vacuum Mixing Devices Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 2.4% To Reach US$ 186.0 Million By the Year 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Driven by the demand for efficient medical laboratory equipment and the changing face of healthcare models, the global market for vacuum mixing devices - valued at ~ US$ 154.0 Mn in 2021 - is estimated to grow by ~ 2.4% YOY in 2022. These insights are according to a new research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), which underlines the key headwinds and tailwinds determining the future potential of vacuum mixing devices market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031

Albany NY, United States: Surge in the acceptance of AI-based technologies among different companies from pharmaceutical industry and academia is expected to create exceptional growth opportunities in the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market during the forecast period 2021-2031. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aibased-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market.html. An upcoming research report by...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global healthcare predictive analytics market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The increasing integration of predictive analytics with mainstream medical services is assisting healthcare professionals to identify patients who have a high chance of getting readmitted. The...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Nanomedicine Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth Opportunity | Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The nanomedicine market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the emerging innovative technologies for the delivery of the drug. In addition to this, advantages related to nanomedicine in different healthcare applications along with growth in the requirement for cost-effective and safe therapies. Thus, based on these factors, the global market has been predicted to drive growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2030

Albany NY, United States: Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are gathering steam in gaining real-time situational awareness in processes to manage—assessment, planning, tracking, and preventing to ensure continuity of systems. These are finding increase in deployment on the back of the adoption of novel approaches to prevent or manage security disruption due to range of potential threats.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

Albany NY, United States: The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. A healthcare intelligent virtual assistant is an artificial intelligent-based tool, used by patients to address their health-related issues using either web or mobile-based applications. Health...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Gamma Knife Market Is Projected to Reach a Market Value of US$ 507.0 Million By 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, This Future Market Insights report examines the 'Global Gamma Knife' market for the period 2012-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on the advancement of Gamma Knife, examining the marketing efforts and business strategies undertaken by the manufacturing companies which is significantly transforming the Stereotactic Radiosurgery market. This study analyses, estimates and forecasts the global Gamma Knife market from the demand as well as supply perspective, in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The report also highlights the impact of various drivers and restraints in various regions along with their impact during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth – Forecast [2020-2030]

The brachytherapy treatment planning systems market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the market are commonly owing to the rapid growth in the prevalence of cancer as well as cancer-related mortality around the world. These rapidly increasing health issues further create demand for innovative cancer care therapies. Rising demand for precise and accurate diagnoses for the prevention of cancer-related mortality through timely and adequate treatment is predicted to boost sales avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Orthopedic Imaging Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 – 2030

Albany NY, United States: Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body's internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient's body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sustained Release Coating Market Growth | Current Trends | Demand Drivers – Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The sustained release coating market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth prospects in the global market are attributed to the development of the mini-tablets at an increased rate around the world. This development has achieved noteworthy attention because of various advantages that include less coating material required and ease of manufacturing. In addition to this, less intra- and inter-subject variability and less risk of dose dumping are some other vital advantages of these mini-tablets that are likely to fuel the growth avenues in the global market in the foreseeable years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Wound Care Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global wound care market is expected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Wound care products are used for timely healing of wounds and efficient infection control. Some of the common wound care products include antimicrobial dressings, collagen dressings, film dressings, foam dressings, and skin-care products.
ALBANY, NY
biospace.com

Protein Chip Market Growth Opportunities and Global Industry Analysis – Forecast (2020-2030)

The protein chip market has been predicted to grow at a noticeable pace in the forthcoming years. The growth opportunities in the global market are attributed to the increasing use of protein chips in recent years. Along with this, there has been a noteworthy increase in the investment in R & D activities for product development. Along with this, rising incidences of cancer across the world are also driving growth avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Biobanks Market Demand and Global Competitive Insights 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global biobanks market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Biobanks have become a valuable resource in medical research and have found their application in a wide range of modern studies such as customized medicines and genomics. A biobank is a form of biorepository where biological samples are preserved for future medical research. Biobanks can offer data from a large group of people, for researchers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy