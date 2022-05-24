ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Endoscopic Balloon Dilators Market: Changing Dietary Habits and Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Albany NY, United States: Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure with wide usage in diagnostic and therapeutic areas for pulmonology and gastroenterology conditions. Stenosis of the gastrointestinal and airway tracts is a common phenomenon caused by various reasons such as growth of benign tissue, pressure exerted by peripheral organs, symptomatic stenosis...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Hydrocortisone Market to Reach a Value of US$2 Bn by 2028; Rise in Prevalence and Incidence of ACTH Deficiency Cases to Drive the Market

Albany NY, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global hydrocortisone market for the historical period 2018–2019 and forecast period 2020–2028, rise in cases of adrenocortical insufficiency and increase in investment in research & development are projected to drive the global hydrocortisone market during the forecast period.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Market Is Set to Experience A Significant Growth Of 2.5% CAGR From 2022 To 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Owing to non-responsive nature of several advance pharmacotherapies and high diagnosis and treatment costs, researchers and medical practitioners in the global pulmonary arterial hypertension treatment market are continually working on favorable and effective alternative treatment models and increase survival rate among the patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Crisis Emergency and Incident Management Platforms Market Segmentation and Analysis Report, 2030

Albany NY, United States: Crisis emergency and incident management platforms are gathering steam in gaining real-time situational awareness in processes to manage—assessment, planning, tracking, and preventing to ensure continuity of systems. These are finding increase in deployment on the back of the adoption of novel approaches to prevent or manage security disruption due to range of potential threats.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Cardiac Remote Patient Monitoring Device Market: Global Industry Analysis -Forecast (2020-2030)

The cardiac remote patient monitoring device market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the global market are commonly attributed to the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world. The pandemic has brought numerous improvements in the healthcare industry and upgrades in the cardiac remote patient monitoring devices are one of these changes.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Emerging Market#Market Intelligence#Market Development
biospace.com

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market to Offer Ample Growth Opportunities by 2030

Albany NY, United States: Exponential rise in healthcare costs in the past decade, resulting in changed healthcare practices is predicted to account for continued growth in ambulatory surgical centers market over the 2020 – 2030 forecast period. Besides this, rising prevalence of chronic diseases that require regular minor procedures, and can be performed in ambulatory setups is another key factor fuelling the ambulatory surgical centers market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Corticosteroid Market: Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2031

Albany NY, United States: Corticosteroids are drugs that are majorly utilized for the treatment of various incendiary issues and infections, like asthma, joint pain, COPD, and skin provocative conditions like dermatitis and skin inflammation along with other comparable immune system illnesses. Corticosteroids are capable of lessening aggravation by smothering the invulnerable reaction. In light of the kind of condition treated by corticosteroids, the type of medication is recommended.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2021-2031

Albany NY, United States: The global health intelligent virtual assistant market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. A healthcare intelligent virtual assistant is an artificial intelligent-based tool, used by patients to address their health-related issues using either web or mobile-based applications. Health...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
biospace.com

Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global healthcare predictive analytics market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. The increasing integration of predictive analytics with mainstream medical services is assisting healthcare professionals to identify patients who have a high chance of getting readmitted. The...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Orthopedic Imaging Market Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2020 – 2030

Albany NY, United States: Medical imaging in orthopedics helps physicians to non-invasively analyze the body's internal anatomy to aid in diagnosing a medical condition. By producing images reflecting internal anatomical structures of the patient's body, medical imaging devices recognize and track diseases or injuries. These devices are used as a knowledge tool that helps doctors identify the disease and the treatment response.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Brachytherapy Treatment Planning Systems Market Insights: Size | Shares | Trends | Growth – Forecast [2020-2030]

The brachytherapy treatment planning systems market has been predicted to rise at a noticeable speed in the forthcoming years. The growth prospects in the market are commonly owing to the rapid growth in the prevalence of cancer as well as cancer-related mortality around the world. These rapidly increasing health issues further create demand for innovative cancer care therapies. Rising demand for precise and accurate diagnoses for the prevention of cancer-related mortality through timely and adequate treatment is predicted to boost sales avenues in the global market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pressure Bandages Market Size, Analysis and Forecast up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Pressure bandages are medical devices used to protect and heal an injured area and to control bleeding without affecting the normal blood circulation. Pressure bandages comprise non-adherent bandages applied over an incision or wound and is covered by absorbent stretchable adhesive. These devices are primarily used...
MARKETS
biospace.com

AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2031

Albany NY, United States: Surge in the acceptance of AI-based technologies among different companies from pharmaceutical industry and academia is expected to create exceptional growth opportunities in the global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market during the forecast period 2021-2031. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/aibased-clinical-trials-solution-provider-market.html. An upcoming research report by...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Fusion Biopsy Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2031

Albany NY, United States: The expanding predominance of prostate disease, rising acknowledgment of multiparametric MRI in prostate malignant growth care, and high particularity of fusion biopsy are the elements expected to drive the interest of designated MR/Ultrasound biopsy framework over the estimated time frame. Fusion-directed prostate biopsy, which consolidates attractive reverberation imaging ( MRI ) with ultrasound, is a profoundly successful strategy for designated biopsy of the prostate. Otherwise called a designated MR/ultrasound biopsy, it gives a biopsy alternative to patients with proceeded with raised or rising PSA levels.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Segmentation and Forecast Analysis up to 2031

Albany NY, United States: Mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) is a cardiac monitoring method that uses a small portable device to monitor a patient's cardiac activity. MCT is a form of real-time electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, in which a patient wears a device that monitors his/her ECG data. The telemetry unit changes the signals into pictures of every heartbeat. The pictures are sent to a monitor and the monitor displays the picture of the heartbeat continuously. Two types of systems are used in mobile cardiac telemetry: lead-based system and patch-based system.
CELL PHONES
biospace.com

Biobanks Market Demand and Global Competitive Insights 2031

Albany NY, United States: The global biobanks market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031. Biobanks have become a valuable resource in medical research and have found their application in a wide range of modern studies such as customized medicines and genomics. A biobank is a form of biorepository where biological samples are preserved for future medical research. Biobanks can offer data from a large group of people, for researchers.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Sustained Release Coating Market Growth | Current Trends | Demand Drivers – Global Industry Analysis [2020-2030]

The sustained release coating market has been estimated to grow at a noteworthy speed throughout the forecast period. The growth prospects in the global market are attributed to the development of the mini-tablets at an increased rate around the world. This development has achieved noteworthy attention because of various advantages that include less coating material required and ease of manufacturing. In addition to this, less intra- and inter-subject variability and less risk of dose dumping are some other vital advantages of these mini-tablets that are likely to fuel the growth avenues in the global market in the foreseeable years.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Laboratory Supplies Market Analysis and Growth Opportunities by 2031

Albany NY, United States: An increase in the funding activities in the biotechnology sector coupled with the latest advancements in biological and chemical research will bring immense growth prospects for the laboratory supplies market during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Laboratory supplies are the tools, apparatuses, and equipment utilized in...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Biopsy Device Market Is Set to Expand at A CAGR Of 5.2% To Reach US$ 3089.2 Million By the Year 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, As per the latest study by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm FMI, the global biopsy devices market is estimated to surpass US$ 1862.5 million by 2021. In response to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, the market for biopsy devices is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy