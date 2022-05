The U of A poultry judging team placed third in the National Poultry Judging Contest hosted by Louisiana State University. Poultry judging allows competitors to show how well they execute the USDA rules and regulations covering the grading of eggs and poultry carcasses. The team also placed second in Breed Selection and Market Products, and fourth in Production. Team members include Astrid Adrian, Hannah Feuerborn, Jakob Jones, Emily Traylor, Haley Stanton, Ethan Strobel, Crystal Velazquez and Cayla Wilson. The team is led by coaches Dennis Mason and Amanda Brumley.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 9 HOURS AGO