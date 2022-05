PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. — The darkening clouds rolling in from the northeast mimicked the situation the Quincy Notre Dame baseball team faced. “I kept looking over my shoulder and seeing those clouds coming closer and closer to the point you see the line of rain at the right-field fence,” said Jack Linenfelser, the QND junior middle infielder who moved to shortstop in the bottom of the seventh inning.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO