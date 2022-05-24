ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Perkins, Miss Minnesota, Paul Fletcher create new podcast

By Joe Nelson
Minnesotans love rankings almost as much as the love local TV and radio personalities. Putting the two together is exactly what Miss Minnesota Elle Mark, former KARE 11 sports director Eric Perkins and Cities 97.1's Paul Fletcher are doing.

The trio of local entertainers have launched their "Rank You Very Much" podcast, which has quietly already recorded 15 episodes. The show is exactly what it sounds like: ranking stuff.

Each episode features the hosts ranking things like best burger ingredients, most annoying dogs, best movie villains, hardest exercises, and as was a topic on the latest episode, the best ice cream flavors.

"I think that Ben & Jerry's just goes too big," said Perkins, who left KARE 11 last August after 25 years in the sports department, noting at the time that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and finding new ways to create content.

Mark was crowned Miss Minnesota 2021 and while she's not working to promote mental health and Miss Minnesota, she works at the University of Minnesota’s School of Public Health in their department of Epidemiology and Community Health.

Fletcher can be heard on Cities 97.1 weekday afternoons.

The podcast is released Tuesdays at 8 a.m. and is available wherever you find podcasts.

