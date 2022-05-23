ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List

By Wade Flavion
 6 days ago
On Monday afternoon, Wisconsin outside linebacker Nick Herbig was named to the watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy.

The Lott IMPACT Trophy is awarded to the country’s best defensive player, representing the IMPACT acronym of integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity. Last season, former Wisconsin LB Jack Sanborn was also named to the award’s watch list.

It is outstanding to see another Wisconsin linebacker already being considered for such a prestigious award, and I would not be surprised to see Herbig on a few more award watch lists before the season starts.

#Olb#The Watch#American Football#College Football
