ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants Open in Bottom Third of Peter King's NFL Power Rankings

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter King, in his latest Football Morning in America column, is out with his first edition of NFL power rankings , and he ranked the Giants No. 24, two spots ahead of the Commanders in the NFC East (Philly and Dallas were Nos. 9 and 15 respectively). His reasoning...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Roger Goodell provides notable update on Deshaun Watson situation

“I can’t give you a timeline. I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period. Then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer,” Goodell said. Watson is facing allegations of improper conduct during massages/while seeking massages from over 20 women. He was investigated by two separate grand juries in Texas but not criminally charged. The NFL is conducting a separate investigation.
NFL
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Chargers Sends Five Time Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. There seems to be pretty high expectations for Watson and Doubs even going into year one. Many fans just hope to see Toure make an impact on special teams. However even with all those assets added, acquiring one more veteran wide receiver could be the missing piece for a Super Bowl run.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Signs with Baltimore Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have been fortunate to have relatively steady quarterback play for the past 30 years. Aside from two season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers, the Packers’ starter on every Sunday has been either Brett Favre or Rodgers himself. However, during those injury seasons, the Packers trotted out several less than stellar quarterbacks. One of those, Brett Hundley, has found a new home with the Baltimore Ravens.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

LaFleur: Packers Tight End Excites New Special Teams Coordinator

The Green Bay Packers have an offense and defense that have already ranked in the top ten of some preseason rankings. However, most educated fans and analysts knew this would happen. After all, the Packers spent significant resources on defense this offseason and return four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. It stands to reason that they would be highly ranked. The biggest question mark, though, is special teams, which has been the bane of the Packers’ existence for over two decades. When the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coordinator, many began to have high hopes that special teams will turn around. Bisaccia has a long-standing reputation around the league as a special teams guru, and perhaps should have been the new Las Vegas Raiders head coach. In any case, he is in Green Bay now, and is very excited about backup tight end Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Yankees Trade Rumors: The perfect outfielder to target at the deadline

The New York Yankees need an offensive upgrade at multiple positions. The outfield contains two massive liabilities — Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks. Both left field and centerfield have struggled on the offensive side. Joey Gallo has been the primary starter in left, with the position hosting a .182 batting average with six homers and 10 RBIs in total. Gallo himself is hitting .176 with five homers and seven RBIs, hosting a 37.8% strikeout rate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

The Giants might have a dynamic run-blocking duo on the right side of the line

The New York Giants rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. After years of misery upfront, new general manager Joe Schoen made it a point of emphasis to acquire offensive line talent. Schoen added a number of backup linemen in free agency while also making a couple of big-moves to add starters. The Giants signed veteran Mark Glowinski in free agency to a three-year deal to be the team’s starting right guard. They also made a splash in the first round of the draft when they selected Alabama right tackle Evan Neal with the seventh overall pick. The two of these linemen will combine on the right side to form a dynamic run-blocking duo.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wink Martindale
Yardbarker

Pleasant Surprise: Texans Star WR Reports to Voluntary OTAs

- Voluntary OTAs aren't required for veterans. That didn't stop Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks from being one of the first on the field at NRG Stadium's practice facility early Tuesday morning. Cooks practiced for the first time this season after missing voluntary minicamp workouts in April. Although it might...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Former Packers Safety Signs with NFC Rival

The Green Bay Packers originally signed Safety Henry Black as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. Black played in 25 games over two seasons in Green Bay. He was unfortunately not retained as an exclusive rights free agent this off-season. This made him an unrestricted free agent capable of signing with any team. That team? The New York Giants.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Packers Lose Another Free Agent to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Green Bay Packers famously traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Packers used these picks to select Quay Walker and trade up for wide receiver Christian Watson. Joining Adams in Las Vegas is last season’s Packers special teams coordinator, Maurice Drayton. Drayton is a special teams assistant with the team. Ironically, last year’s special teams coordinator and interim head coach for the Raiders, Rich Bisaccia, is now the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. Recently, another Packers free agent, Tyler Lancaster, decided to leave Green Bay for the desert.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

'He left me': Saints' Cam Jordan jokes about Matt Ryan's NFC South departure

Matt Ryan officially has a new team in a new division now, and nobody is taking the news harder than Ryan’s notorious rival. New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan spoke jokingly on Tuesday about Ryan’s offseason departure from the Atlanta Falcons. Jordan has the distinction of sacking Ryan 23 times over the years, which is the most that a single NFL quarterback has ever been sacked by a single defender.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#Giants Open In#Nos
Yardbarker

Roman Quinn Made Phillies History With An Absolute Strike

Sometimes, for a ball to move super fast, it doesn’t have to be a pitch thrown by one of the hardest throwing pitchers in the league. Who’s to say it can’t come on an outfield assist?. That’s what happened yesterday during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Nick Chubb Comments On Baker Mayfield

Others include David Njoku, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin. Nick Chubb is at OTAs, and no one should be surprised he was asked about Mayfield. Maybe what he said will surprise some who believe Mayfield may not have been well-liked in the locker room during his career with the Browns.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares Latest Jack Flaherty Update

Despite now being without both Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, the starting rotation of the St. Louis Cardinals has performed quite well, with Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson leading the way. Speaking of Flaherty, he has been out with a shoulder issue since the beginning of spring training.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Commanders HC Ron Rivera on WR Terry McLaurin's contract situation: 'Just a matter of time'

Terry McLaurin has arguably been Washington's most lethal offensive threat since being selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Despite consistently playing with subpar quarterbacks and being surrounded by a less-than-stellar supporting cast on offense, "Scary Terry" has already racked up 222 receptions for 3,090 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns, while posting back-to-back seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy