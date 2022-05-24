COVID-19: Hinesville, GA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 700,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 22, bringing the total count to more than 82.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 993,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 30.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 11.1% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Hinesville, GA metro area consists of Liberty County and Long County. As of May 22, there were 19,037.7 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Hinesville residents, the 19th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,431.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Hinesville metro area, Liberty County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of May 22, there were 20,272.5 cases per 100,000 residents in Liberty County, the most of any county in Hinesville, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Long County, there were 14,985.0 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Hinesville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Hinesville metro area, unemployment peaked at 10.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Hinesville, GA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 per 100,000 residents 19140 Dalton, GA 143,961 45,596 31,672.5 629 436.9 40660 Rome, GA 97,369 27,410 28,150.6 520 534.1 23580 Gainesville, GA 198,667 53,803 27,082.0 845 425.3 46660 Valdosta, GA 145,315 37,856 26,051.0 516 355.1 15260 Brunswick, GA 117,400 30,071 25,614.1 551 469.3 47580 Warner Robins, GA 180,652 46,244 25,598.4 635 351.5 12260 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 599,616 147,812 24,651.1 2,039 340.1 12020 Athens-Clarke County, GA 208,457 48,989 23,500.8 508 243.7 12060 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 5,862,424 1,347,620 22,987.4 16,124 275.0 10500 Albany, GA 148,436 33,737 22,728.3 789 531.5 31420 Macon-Bibb County, GA 229,504 52,099 22,700.7 1,198 522.0 42340 Savannah, GA 386,036 87,118 22,567.3 1,176 304.6 17980 Columbus, GA-AL 319,402 67,320 21,076.9 1,172 366.9 25980 Hinesville, GA 80,041 15,238 19,037.7 184 229.9

