COVID-19: Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 700,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 22, bringing the total count to more than 82.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 993,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 29.3 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 22.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 30.6 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 11.1% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Homosassa Springs, FL metro area consists of just Citrus County. As of May 22, there were 20,725.5 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Homosassa Springs residents, the 44th lowest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,431.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Homosassa Springs metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.3% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Homosassa Springs, FL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 22 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 22 per 100,000 residents 33100 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL 6,090,660 2,211,521 36,310.0 21,832 358.5 45220 Tallahassee, FL 382,197 114,145 29,865.5 1,056 276.3 29460 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 686,218 202,955 29,575.9 2,991 435.9 36740 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 2,508,970 693,846 27,654.6 6,579 262.2 27260 Jacksonville, FL 1,503,574 405,293 26,955.3 5,269 350.4 37860 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 488,246 130,747 26,778.9 1,932 395.7 15980 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 737,468 194,299 26,346.8 2,158 292.6 23540 Gainesville, FL 323,799 84,188 26,000.1 927 286.3 37460 Panama City, FL 182,161 46,756 25,667.4 827 454.0 18880 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 272,056 69,320 25,480.0 898 330.1 45300 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 3,097,859 762,850 24,625.1 10,144 327.5 36100 Ocala, FL 353,526 84,292 23,843.2 2,105 595.4 35840 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 803,709 190,863 23,747.8 3,054 380.0 42700 Sebring-Avon Park, FL 103,437 24,402 23,591.2 686 663.2 37340 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 585,507 136,485 23,310.6 2,100 358.7 34940 Naples-Marco Island, FL 371,453 86,532 23,295.5 1,000 269.2 38940 Port St. Lucie, FL 472,012 106,520 22,567.2 1,837 389.2 19660 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 646,288 141,650 21,917.5 2,347 363.2 42680 Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL 153,989 33,267 21,603.5 654 424.7 26140 Homosassa Springs, FL 145,169 30,087 20,725.5 976 672.3 39460 Punta Gorda, FL 181,067 36,747 20,294.7 812 448.5 45540 The Villages, FL 125,044 22,416 17,926.5 576 460.6

