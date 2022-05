The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team sits in a tie for 24th place after the first round of play on Friday at the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club. The Aggies shot a 20-over 300 and are tied with No. 10 Florida and Ohio State. No. 3 Vanderbilt leads the field at 2-over as Oregon and No. 17 Auburn are tied for second at 5-over. Kansas and Arizona round out the top-five at 6-over.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO