Marshall County coach Aaron Beth resigns

The Todd County School System has announced the hiring of Kenneth Anderson as the district’s new Director of Pupil Personnel. Anderson is currently the principal at the Christian County Bluegrass Learning Academy. He says, “It has been a fantastic journey working for Christian County Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and principal for the past 19 years. I look forward to continuing my growth in education and as a leader by working with students and parents in Todd County.”

TODD COUNTY, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO