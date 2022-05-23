Marshall County coach Aaron Beth resigns

Former Kentucky Wildcat Reggie Warford died early today. The Drakesboro native was 67. He played for Coach Joe B. Hall from 1973-76 and was the first black recruit for Coach Hall to play for the Wildcats and graduate from the University of Kentucky. He helped lead the Wildcats to the 1976 NIT championship. Warford later coached at Muhlenberg County High School.
Christian County opened play in the 2nd Region tournament with a 5-0 victory over Webster County. The Lady Colonels improved to 26-9 on the season. Next up is a semifinal date with Caldwell County, who blanked Livingston Central 8-0. That game will be Wednesday night at 7 pm, with the F&M Bank pregame show at 6:45 on News Radio 95.3 FM/1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com.
Quarterfinal play continued at the 2nd region tournament last night at Henderson County. The host Lady Colonels blasted Crittenden County 12-2 in six innings and Madisonville crushed Hopkinsville 19-4 in three innings. The Lady Maroons scored 16 of their 19 runs in the first inning. JaKayla Grubbs had two of...
The Todd County School System has announced the hiring of Kenneth Anderson as the district’s new Director of Pupil Personnel. Anderson is currently the principal at the Christian County Bluegrass Learning Academy. He says, “It has been a fantastic journey working for Christian County Public Schools as a teacher, assistant principal and principal for the past 19 years. I look forward to continuing my growth in education and as a leader by working with students and parents in Todd County.”
Austin Peay was eliminated from the Ohio Valley Conference tournament in Lexington after being routed by SIU Edwardsville today 13-1. The Governors conclude the season 19-37. Murray State was also eliminated today as they lost to Tennessee Tech 9-2. The Racers finish the season 30-25. Both teams played their final...
After 29 seasons, Coach Velvet Milkman is announcing her retirement from the Murray State women’s golf program, one that she founded in the fall of 1993 and has been the only coach the Racers have ever had. Milkman is the all-time leader at Murray State with 12 OVC Championships...
Unemployment fell from March to April in all nine Pennyrile counties. Christian County’s jobless rate was 4.6 percent, down a tenth of a point from March and six-tenths from a year ago. It equated to 1,155 people who were looking for work and unable to find it. Todd County...
Join us as we welcome and introduce the 2022 Hoptown Hoppers! Help us welcome these young men to Hopkinsville, KY! Let’s celebrate our tenth season the right way, by showing our newest roster some southern hospitality at Casey Jones Distillery on Tuesday, May 31st at 7pm! Dinner provided by Four Seasons Catering.
A familiar face has been chosen as the next director of Hopkinsville Community and Development Services. Thomas Britton began his career with CDS in 1995 as a planner and later served as manager of planning and assistant director. From 2007 to 2019, Birtton worked for a regional council of governments in South Carolina holding the positions of assistant planning director and planning director.
A Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy was injured in an accident on the Western Kentucky Parkway in Muhlenberg County Tuesday and the other driver was arrested for her fourth DUI. Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby says Sgt. Ricky Burgess and Lt. Scott Smith were on their way back to...
Princeton’s Emma Talley won her first match at the LPGA Tour’s Bank of Hope Match Play in Las Vegas Wednesday, defeating Jennifer Kupcho 2 and 1. Talley faces off with Stacy Lewis in her second match today. The PGA Tour’s Charles Schwab Challenge begins today at Colonial Country...
Sinking Fork Elementary School’s Site-Based Decision Making Council has unanimously voted to remove the interim tag from Lacey Ramirez, who will become the school’s principal effective June 1. Ramirez currently serves as Sinking Fork’s assistant principal and has spent her entire teaching and administrative career with the Christian...
The Christian County Public Schools System has released information about what will happen with the high school graduation ceremonies Friday afternoon should inclement weather put a damper on the celebrations. According to a news release, in case of delay graduates and families will be notified of any delay in start...
Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
Final sentencing was delayed Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for Dalton Hall of Springfield, Tennessee, the man who pled guilty last month to the April, 2021 shooting death of Delmour Moncrief at the East Ninth Street Valero gas station in Hopkinsville. There was no pre-sentencing investigation report in the...
Republican Ward 7 Hopkinsville City Council candidate Doug Wilcox believes he won the contested primary and says it’s premature to call for a revote. In a statement issued through attorney James Adams Tuesday, Wilcox says he believes the law indicates that a revote of any kind should be a last resort. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the Christian County Clerk’s Office later said 109 voters in Ward 8 had voted in the Ward 7 race due to a technical issue with how Tenex programmed software at polling places.
With trial set to begin in June, attorneys for Robert Torian have filed a motion to compel discovery, saying there is evidence that may be vital to their case that they haven’t received. Torian—who is accused in the 2019 fatal shooting death of Terrill Moore—is represented by attorneys James...
Almost all of Thursday’s special-called Christian County Board of Elections meeting was in closed session and no formal action was taken, though the Board did make a filing hours later in Christian Circuit Court.. County Attorney John Soyars recommended the closed session to allow for discussion of the petition...
(Age 82) Funeral service will be Saturday May 28th at 1pm at Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
An accident on the Eagle Way Bypass Wednesday morning sent the driver of one of the vehicles to the hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 88-year old Elizabeth Quarles of Hopkinsville had been eastbound and was trying to make a left turn into Tractor Supply when she struck a westbound pickup operated by 29-year old Trever Gayle of Hopkinsville.
