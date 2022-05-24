ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

City of Florence to unveil newly renovated World of Golf with grand opening June 4; ‘something for all’

After months of construction, the City of Florence is preparing to unveil the newly renovated World of Golf with a public grand reopening event on June 4 from noon to 5 p.m. The World of Golf, already home to an 18-hole executive golf course and minigolf course, has transformed the long-standing...

#Golf Course#Food And Drink#Pub#Birthdays#The World Of Golf#Toptracer Range#Repertoire Restaurant
