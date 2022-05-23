ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Casey Chan named CoSIDA Academic All-District

brownbears.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown fencer Casey Chan has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Team for District 1 after a strong year in the classroom and in competition. Chan was one of 10 athletes named to the All-District 1 team that includes all NCAA Division...

brownbears.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownbears.com

Women's Crew Readies for 25th Consecutive NCAA Championship

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The third-ranked Brown Bears are set to compete in the 2022 NCAA Championship beginning with initial heats on Friday, May 28 and continuing through Sunday, May 30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Bruno's Varsity 8 crew is the four-seed, the Second Varsity 8 crew...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket's Ye Olde English overcomes hurdles, reaches a century

WOONSOCKET – In May of 1922, six years after opening, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips moved from Olneyville Square in Providence to Woonsocket, seeking out a larger space in a permanent landing spot. Woonsocket has been home ever since. Gordon “Gordie” Sowden Robinson, the third generation to own...
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

'It has been a great ride' - Worcester State baseball coach Dirk Baker steps aside after 27 seasons

Dirk Baker, the longest tenured coach in the history of Worcester State’s baseball program, is retiring from the role he held for 27 years and will focus on administrative duties within WSU’s athletic department. Baker, who grew up in Auburn, led the Lancers to a record of 542-418-1 (.566 winning percentage), six regular-season...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
City
Providence, RI
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
Providence, RI
Sports
State
Rhode Island State
ABC6.com

La Salle Freshman Olivia Williams Wins Individual Girls’ Golf Title

La Salle freshman Olivia Williams earned the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s individual girls’ golf championship at Warwick Country Club Tuesday. Williams shot a +4 76 in the 18 hole round. This as Ponaganset freshman Gianna Papa pulled out of the tournament to play in a team match that...
WARWICK, RI
whdh.com

Two Massachusetts donut shops ranked best in the country

BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Furtado Stepping Down as CEO of Navigant After 44 Years With Company

Gary E. Furtado on Thursday announced his plans to retire from his position as Navigant Credit Union’s President & CEO by the end of the year. Navigant Credit Union’s Board of Directors has formed a committee to conduct a comprehensive, national search for his successor. Furtado will continue to serve as President/CEO while the search is ongoing, and will work with his successor and the Board on a transition plan when a decision is made. The Board expects to name a successor in the coming months.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Chan
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Becomes Nineteenth State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

In a “high” point (sorry, we had to) for those rooting for the legalization of marijuana in Rhode Island, state legislators largely voted in favor of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act on Tuesday, with House votes totaling 55-16 while the Senate passed 32-6. The bill—which will allow adults twenty-one and older to buy and possess up to one ounce of marijuana, allow Rhode Islanders to grow small amounts at home and wipe any prior civil violation, misdemeanor or felony conviction for now-decriminalized marijuana possessions from court record systems—was signed into law by Governor Daniel McKee this afternoon on the south lawn of the State House. Legal marijuana sales are expected to begin December 1 of this year.
FOX 61

Wood-n-Tap to open new location outside Connecticut

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A popular Connecticut restaurant is expanding beyond state borders. Wood-n-Tap will be opening its first out-of-state establishment in West Springfield, Mass. later this year. The expansion comes as the Hartford Restaurant group celebrates the first location Wood-n-Tap in Hartford, which opened 20 years ago. The...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Brown University#R I Brown#Ncaa Division#Chemistry#All American#Busf#The Sports Foundation#Brown Athletics#Brownathletics#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
GreenwichTime

WTNH anchor Darren Kramer gets new time slot on News 8

WTNH News 8 evening anchor Darren Kramer is set to move from his time slot on the late news shows, according to a press release. Kramer's change of schedule comes as a decision to spend more time with his family, according to the announcement. Starting May 31, Kramer will host the 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. news rather than the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m broadcasts.
MassLive.com

Cousins Maine Lobster opens third Massachusetts food truck on Cape Cod following Springfield, Boston locations

Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
cdcgamingreports.com

Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino workers rally over wages and staffing levels, march to company’s Rhode Island HQ

Over 200 Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino employees and members of the hospitality and food service workers’ union, UNITE HERE Local 26, and their allies, gathered in front of Providence City Hall to demand that Bally’s restores pre-pandemic staffing and scheduling at the company’s flagship casino. The workers were joined by Bally’s employees from Atlantic City and Las Vegas as well as Encore Boston Harbor casino workers, UNITE HERE Local 26 leaders, and Providence City Councilmember Carmen Castillo.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy