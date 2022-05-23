Casey Chan named CoSIDA Academic All-District

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown fencer Casey Chan has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District At-Large Team for District 1 after a strong year in the classroom and in competition. Chan was one of 10 athletes named to the All-District 1 team that includes all NCAA Division...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The third-ranked Brown Bears are set to compete in the 2022 NCAA Championship beginning with initial heats on Friday, May 28 and continuing through Sunday, May 30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida. Bruno's Varsity 8 crew is the four-seed, the Second Varsity 8 crew...
Rhode Island became the 19th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana Wednesday, opening doors for the dispensaries already operating in the Ocean State to sell cannabis for everyday use.
WOONSOCKET – In May of 1922, six years after opening, Ye Olde English Fish & Chips moved from Olneyville Square in Providence to Woonsocket, seeking out a larger space in a permanent landing spot. Woonsocket has been home ever since. Gordon “Gordie” Sowden Robinson, the third generation to own...
Dirk Baker, the longest tenured coach in the history of Worcester State’s baseball program, is retiring from the role he held for 27 years and will focus on administrative duties within WSU’s athletic department.
Baker, who grew up in Auburn, led the Lancers to a record of 542-418-1 (.566 winning percentage), six regular-season...
La Salle freshman Olivia Williams earned the Rhode Island Interscholastic League’s individual girls’ golf championship at Warwick Country Club Tuesday. Williams shot a +4 76 in the 18 hole round. This as Ponaganset freshman Gianna Papa pulled out of the tournament to play in a team match that...
BOSTON (WHDH) - Residents of other states should be “jelly.” Massachusetts has claimed the honor of being home to two of the 25 best donut shops in the country, according to a search by tour company The Underground Donut Tour. Both Union Square Donuts in Somerville and Kane’s...
Gary E. Furtado on Thursday announced his plans to retire from his position as Navigant Credit Union’s President & CEO by the end of the year. Navigant Credit Union’s Board of Directors has formed a committee to conduct a comprehensive, national search for his successor. Furtado will continue to serve as President/CEO while the search is ongoing, and will work with his successor and the Board on a transition plan when a decision is made. The Board expects to name a successor in the coming months.
In a “high” point (sorry, we had to) for those rooting for the legalization of marijuana in Rhode Island, state legislators largely voted in favor of the Rhode Island Cannabis Act on Tuesday, with House votes totaling 55-16 while the Senate passed 32-6. The bill—which will allow adults twenty-one and older to buy and possess up to one ounce of marijuana, allow Rhode Islanders to grow small amounts at home and wipe any prior civil violation, misdemeanor or felony conviction for now-decriminalized marijuana possessions from court record systems—was signed into law by Governor Daniel McKee this afternoon on the south lawn of the State House. Legal marijuana sales are expected to begin December 1 of this year.
ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene defeated five fellow Republicans in a Georgia primary that tested conservative voters’ tolerance of the first-term congresswoman’s divisive politics. Greene, a celebrity among the GOP’s right-wing fringe, will be on the ballot again in the November general election. She will...
Country Music Star, Tim McGraw, has kicked off his 2022 tour and has 20 more stops to make before it’s over. It’s time to “Live Like You Were Dying,” and snag tickets before they sell out. Fans can shop around for best seats and prices on...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A popular Connecticut restaurant is expanding beyond state borders. Wood-n-Tap will be opening its first out-of-state establishment in West Springfield, Mass. later this year. The expansion comes as the Hartford Restaurant group celebrates the first location Wood-n-Tap in Hartford, which opened 20 years ago. The...
Democratic attorney general candidate Quentin Palfrey is honing in on Central and Western Massachusetts issues in an attempt to lock in votes and pave his path to success. It’s a strategy that’s earned him an endorsement from Springfield City Council Vice President Jesse Lederman. “Often Beacon Hill forgets...
OZARK COUNTY, Fla. — Concern grows for a missing Massachusetts man and his family who were last seen in Florida’s Everglades. Justin Ruggles, along with his wife, Jennifer, and their now 6-month-old baby disappeared in mid-April. Justin’s family in Massachusetts is concerned. “It’s out of the ordinary for...
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Natalie Jacobson was a trailblazer, a tireless journalist and a trusted voice. But to so many viewers across New England, she was just Nat, a member of the family who appeared in their living rooms for more than three decades. That's more than half of Channel...
Parents seeking fun at the beach this summer will find two of the hottest beach destinations for families right here in New England, according to U.S. News & World Report. As part of its 2022-2023 Best Vacations Rankings, U.S. News named the 15 best family beach vacations in the U.S. and Kennebunkport ranked No. 9 and Nantucket ranked No. 15.
WTNH News 8 evening anchor Darren Kramer is set to move from his time slot on the late news shows, according to a press release. Kramer's change of schedule comes as a decision to spend more time with his family, according to the announcement. Starting May 31, Kramer will host the 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. news rather than the 10 p.m. and 11 p.m broadcasts.
Lobster isn’t new to Cape Cod, but this food truck is. Cousins Maine Lobster, a national company based in California, is opening its third Massachusetts-based food truck on Cape Cod this summer. Like the company’s other locations, the truck will serve two types of lobster rolls as well as lobster tater tots, lobster grilled cheese, clam chowder and more tasty lobster treats.
Over 200 Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino employees and members of the hospitality and food service workers’ union, UNITE HERE Local 26, and their allies, gathered in front of Providence City Hall to demand that Bally’s restores pre-pandemic staffing and scheduling at the company’s flagship casino. The workers were joined by Bally’s employees from Atlantic City and Las Vegas as well as Encore Boston Harbor casino workers, UNITE HERE Local 26 leaders, and Providence City Councilmember Carmen Castillo.
