ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Laura Dern And Sam Neil Discuss Their ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Characters’ 20 Year Age Gap

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcfcJ_0foBJTqX00

Click here to read the full article.

It’s not just the dinosaurs that have evolved in the Jurassic World universe, turns out the humans have as well.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times franchise star Sam Neill , 74, observed that at the time of the first film in 1993 no one batted an eye at the age difference between he and onscreen love interest Laura Dern , who is now 55. The 20-year gap “at the time was a completely appropriate age difference for a leading man and lady,” said Neill. His a-ha moment came years later.

“I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old Geezers and Gals,'” he remembered. It included “people like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people. And there I was, on the list. I thought, ‘Come on. It can’t be true.'” And then the actor says he realized, “I am 20 years older than Laura!”

Even Dern, no shrinking violet when it comes to issues of gender equality, says she didn’t notice at first.

“Well, it felt completely appropriate to fall in love with Sam Neill,” she told the Times. “And it was only now, when we returned in a moment of cultural awareness about the patriarchy, that I was, like, ‘Wow! We’re not the same age?'”

The actress has, however, often observed through the years that her character, paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler, was not just window dressing. While Dern did not always see the implicit power imbalance in the age difference between Dr. Sattler and Neill’s paleontologist Alan Grant, Dern was proud of how character tweaked the patriarchy.

“There was a rather feminist line in response to something Jeff Goldblum says about ‘man creates dinosaurs, and dinosaurs eat man.’ Something like that,” Dern said in a 2017 interview with WWD.

“And then I look back and say the line, ‘Yeah – and woman inherits the earth,’ and that was such a big deal. It was like here it is, we’re in this formulaic, big movie and it’s this fabulous, fun, feminist moment.”

Jurassic World Dominion opens June 10.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Seth Rogen, More: “A Sweet, Playful And Passionate Collaborator”

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…Tributes to actor Ray Liotta have begun flooding in following the stunning revelation in Deadline of his death today at age 67, with colleagues remembering him not only for his artistic gifts, but also for his character, and a demeanor at odds with that of his most iconic characters. “I am utterly shattered to hear this terrible news about my Ray,” wrote Lorraine Bracco, who starred with Liotta in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. “I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas....
NFL
Deadline

Jennifer Lopez Remembers Her ‘Shades Of Blue’ Co-Star Ray Liotta: “I Felt Lucky To Have Him There”

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is remembering her Shades of Blue “partner in crime” Ray Liotta, who died today at the age of 67. Lopez and Liotta starred on the police drama series, which aired on NBC from 2016-2018. Lopez played Detective Harlee Santos and Liotta portrayed her colleague Lt. Matt Wozniak. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he so was kind to my children,” she wrote on Instagram. “Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who...
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta Dies: ‘Goodfellas’ Star & ‘Field Of Dreams’ Actor Was 67

Click here to read the full article. A shocker. Ray Liotta, the terrific actor whose career breakout came in the 1990 Martin Scorsese crime classic Goodfellas after co-starring in Field of Dreams, has died. He was 67. Deadline hears that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. We will have more details when they become available. Liotta leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Liotta was on a big resurgence. Recent turns included The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage...
NFL
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Bryce Dallas Howard
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IndieWire

Laura Dern Questions Whether ‘Jurassic Park’ Age Gap Romance Was ‘Completely Appropriate’

Click here to read the full article. Laura Dern was 26 years old when “Jurassic Park” hit theaters in 1993, but she was only 23 when the movie began shooting. Her character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, falls in love with the much older scientist Dr. Alan Grant, played by Sam Neill. Neill was 43 years old during the shoot, but neither actor was particularly concerned about the 20 year age gap between their characters. But nearly three decades later, as the two stars geared up to reprise their iconic roles in Colin Trevorrow’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” they began to see that romance...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Chris Pratt Poses With His Many Stunt Actors

Creating a tentpole blockbuster film is going to require a lot of stunts, and unless you're Tom Cruise, the likelihood that you're doing all or most of your own is pretty small. And while the films are made in such a way as to hide the stunt doubles as much as possible, Chris Pratt took to social media to show appreciation for the people who have helped him look good over the course of three Jurassic World movies, giving fans a peek behind the curtain and a look at the stunt performers who have helped shape the character of Owen Grady.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Jurassic World#Film Star#Times
Popculture

Tom Cruise Calls 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene With Val Kilmer 'Very Special'

Tom Cruise had nothing but glowing praise for Val Kilmer as the two Top Gun co-stars reunite for the highly-anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Reprising their roles as Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the film, which premieres in theaters May 27, was a very special experience for Cruise, the actor told Entertainment Tonight at Wednesday's red carpet premiere.
MOVIES
Popculture

Val Kilmer's Daughter Recounts Filming of 'Extraordinary' 'Top Gun: Maverick' Scene

Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise returning to the role that made him a superstar 36 years ago, but it also includes a heartbreaking scene with Val Kilmer. The Heat star has a small cameo as Tom "Iceman Kazansky, who reunites with Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. Kilmer's daughter, actress Mercedes Kilmer, told Page Six it was "extraordinary" to see the scene being filmed.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jennifer Connelly Discusses Joy of Reuniting With Director Joseph Kosinski and Tom Cruise Making Her Feel Like a Kid Again

Jennifer Connelly has been acting professionally for nearly 40 years, and even she has never experienced anything quite like Top Gun: Maverick. In the legacy sequel to Tony Scott’s Top Gun (1986), Connelly reunites with her Only the Brave director, Joseph Kosinski, as she plays Penny Benjamin, a former flame of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise). Penny, who’s now a single mother and bar owner, was actually mentioned twice in the original film, indicating that her flings with Maverick ended rather dramatically.More from The Hollywood ReporterCannes Diary: Why Tom Cruise Is Our Biggest -- and Most Elusive -- Movie StarCannes: Imax...
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Top Gun 2 director addresses Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan's absence in new movie

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski has explained why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan don't appear in the long-awaited sequel. Ahead of the movie's release on May 24, the filmmaker sat down for a chat with Insider, and was asked about his decision not to bring back Ryan's Carole Bradshaw and McGillis's Charlotte Blackwood – who was Tom Cruise's onscreen love interest – from the 1986 original.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren Join ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1932’ at Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to star in Taylor Sheridan’s new “Yellowstone” prequel “1932” at Paramount+, Variety has learned. The show follows the Dutton family in the titular year, a time of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and westward expansion. “1932” is a followup to “1883,” the latter of which told the story of the Dutton family as they made their way to Montana to found what would become the Yellowstone Ranch in the mothership series. “1932” was ordered to series at Paramount+ back in February. The show falls under Sheridan’s expansive overall deal...
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Val Kilmer says his 'Top Gun: Maverick' return was like 'being reunited with a long-lost friend'

You can't have a Top Gun reunion without the Iceman. That's how Val Kilmer enlisted himself in Top Gun: Maverick, the long-awaited sequel to Tony Scott's 1986 blockbuster. While the original film shot Tom Cruise to stardom as the high-flying Navy pilot, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Kilmer achieved fan favorite status as Maverick's sneering rival, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.
MOVIES
Deadline

Bobby Lee Boards Indie ‘The Throwback’; Leah McSweeney Finds First Film Role In ‘The Kill Room’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Lee (And Just Like That…) has signed on to star alongside Justina Machado, Will Sasso, Gregg Sulkin and Michelle Randolph in Mario Garcia’s feature directorial debut, The Throwback, which is currently in production in the Tampa Bay area. The indie comedy follows Kate (Machado) and Matt (Sasso), a married couple in full-blown midlife crisis who are thrown into further turmoil when the former, an underappreciated and stressed ‘supermom,’ suffers a post-traumatic breakdown during the holiday season, causing her to regress to her 19-year-old college party-girl self. Lee will play an ad agency art director and longtime...
NFL
The Independent

Tom Cruise refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming: ‘I make movies for the big screen’

Tom Cruise has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date. The new action movie – which sees Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred.After its original premiere date of 24 June 2020 was delayed nearly two years by the pandemic, the film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.Speaking on Wednesday (18 May) at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether...
MOVIES
Deadline

Charles Finch: The “Old-Fashioned” Movie Impresario Returns To Producing – And Insists Roasting On Oscars And BAFTAs Must Stop

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Charles Finch (Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love) is as English as they come, but Hollywood runs through his veins. Having written movies, produced a few, directed three; managed movie stars and built brands, and published high-end cultural magazines, he decided “smack in the middle of Covid, in my late fifties,” that he wanted to go back to making movies. He has set up a small film company that he calls STANDALONE. Finch has a relationship with Columbia Pictures and he’ll formally announce a development deal with that studio next month. The entrepreneur...
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta’s Screen Career: A Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood is mourning Ray Liotta, the Goodfellas star and key Field of Dreams actor who died May 26 at 67. Click through a photo gallery of his memorable roles above. Liotta rose from a featured role on the popular NBC soap opera Another World to become a leading man on the big screen, starring opposite some of showbiz’s top talent for such acclaimed filmmakers as Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Mangold, Jonathan Demme, Nick Cassavetes, Derek Cianfrance, Joe Carnahan, Noah Baumbach and Paul Schrader. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery The New Jersey native also appeared...
NFL
Deadline

Ray Liotta Remembered By James Mangold, Jeffrey Wright, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cary Elwes & More: “A Sweet, Playful And Passionate Collaborator”

Click here to read the full article. Refresh for updates…Tributes to beloved actor Ray Liotta have begun flooding in following the stunning announcement of his death today at age 67—remembering him not only for his artistic gifts, but also for his character, and a demeanor at odds with that of his most iconic characters. “Shocking and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing,” wrote Ford v. Ferrari filmmaker James Mangold. “Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.” “Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude...
NFL
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

85K+
Followers
30K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy