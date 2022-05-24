ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Strong pitching helps Wingers sweep Austin

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Wing baseball team got back-to-back quality starts from Cooper Chandler and Reese Tripp in a doubleheader against Austin on Monday. The Wingers swept the two games, winning 4-3 and 7-1 in five innings....

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers remain alive in Section 1AAA tournament

Fourth-seeded Red Wing fell behind early and couldn’t recover as first-seeded Winona rolled to a 14-0 win in five innings in Section 1AAA softball action on Thursday. Three batters into the bottom of the first inning, Winona had a 1-0 lead. The Winhawks had plenty of baserunners in the first with two singles, a hit by pitch and two walks. The final two runs in a four-run inning came on a passed ball and steal of home. The Winhawks scored in every inning.
WINONA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area baseball: May 26

Locked in a pitcher’s duel, Pine Island’s Carl Schutz was slightly better as the Panthers won 1-0 over Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday in a Section 1AA first-round matchup. The lone run of the game came on an RBI-single from Johnny Bauer in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was all the Panthers could get against Cougar starting pitcher Preston Ohm. He pitched six innings and allowed the lone run on seven hits and two walks while recording eight strikeouts.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Novak, Roschen earn all-conference: Wingers earn third place

The Red Wing girls golf team earned third place at the Big Tournament on Thursday. The Wingers had a team score of 351, a season-best. Northfield won the tournament with a 326. The Wingers finished in third place in the final Big 9 standings, one point behind Northfield and two...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MN area softball: May 24

First-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored first and never trailed as they held off No. 5 Dover-Eyota to win 4-3 in a second round Section 1AA matchup. Melanie Raasch hit a two-run, two-out home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Cougars a lead. The Cougars added a run in the fourth and fifth.
MAZEPPA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Winger's season ends in section semifinal

The Red Wing boys tennis team lost 7-0 in a Section 1A semifinal to No. 2-ranked and first-seeded Lourdes Tuesday morning in Rochester. Despite the loss, head coach Tom Gillman praised the team for sticking together and working hard throughout the year. "It was the end to to very resilient...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Steve A. Maxwell

64, formerly of Red Wing MN. passed away after a long illness at his home in Mesa, Arizona on 4/9/2022. He was born to Arnold and Marjorie Maxwell on 8/17/1957 in Plum City, WI. Steve worked for many years in Red Wing, MN at the S.B.Foot Tanning Co. until moving to Wisconsin to build houses around the Siren area. He leaves behind 2 children and 5 grandchildren.Son Patrick of Siren WI. Children Marcus, Naomi,Patrick Odin. Daughter Anna of Red Wing and her boys Owen and Levi. He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers Dennis and William and 1 sister Donna Jensen. Services will be : June 11 at 11am. United Methodist Church, Arkansaw, WI. Burial will follow at the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing High School grads receive scholarships, high distinction

Red Wing High School seniors received scholarships and distinctions May 25 during an awards ceremony, showcasing an academically impressive Class of 2022. “They are just simply great human beings,” assistant principal Jason Kjos said. “You know I get to walk the hallway and say hi to these guys every day . . . I am blessed.”
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Roger Nichols

Roger Ervin Nichols, age 87 of Beldenville, Wisconsin, died peacefully January 30, 2022 at the Spring Valley Nursing Home. Roger was born on May 4, 1934 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Ervin and Henrietta (Friedrich) Nichols. He graduated from Amery High School and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he would eventually earn a Master’s degree. Roger was united in marriage to Shirley Eherenberg on December 5, 1956 in Bloomer, Wisconsin, and their union was blessed with two children, Keith and Candace. The family resided in Hayward, Wisconsin where Roger worked as the farm manager and butcher for the 5RK Ranch. They later moved to Beldenville, which became their home. Roger was an instructor at Chippewa Valley Technical College (formerly District One) and taught courses on Farm Business and Production Management.
BELDENVILLE, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Beverly Holm

Beverly Ann Holm age 85 of Red Wing, formerly Ellsworth area died May 16, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in Red Wing. Beverly was born on August 1, 1936 in Trenton Township; the daughter of Lee and Gladys (Christiansen) Bystrom. She attended Ottman Elementary School prior to graduating from the Ellsworth High School in the class of 54’.
RED WING, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
OSAGE, IA
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lisa Anderson

Lisa Kay Anderson, age 53, of Apple Valley MN formerly of Red Wing, MN passed away Wednesday, May 4th 2022 after a 6 month battle with an aggressive small-cell carcinoma. Lisa enjoyed fishing, flower gardening, bargain shopping, figurine collecting, going to the MN state fair yearly, listening to classic rock and roll and watching hummingbirds. She worked for most of her adult life as a travel agent assisting many with their business and leisure travel needs, enjoying the customer interaction and travel perks. She was a friend to whomever needed one, and always tried to help someone in need when she was able. Lisa loved her human family and her feline “children”, two Siamese cats - Boston and Nalha, more than anything in the world. Her happiest times were spent with them.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Norma Hanson

Norma Lou Hanson, 76, of Hager City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born October 11, 1945, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She attended St. John’s Parochial School and was a 1964 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. On December 2, 1967, she was united in marriage to Jerome Hanson at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and they made their home in Hager City. She did daycare/babysitting out of her home for several years. After her boys were in school, she worked at Josten’s and later at Bob’s Business. Norma was a life-long member of St. John’s. Back in the day, she enjoyed bowling and even a game of golf. She inherited her mother’s gift of cooking and baking and she made the best cream cheese mints and Christmas cookies around. She also enjoyed making ceramics, crafts and cross-stitching and she loved seeing her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jerome Hanson of Hager City; 2 sons, Jeff (Candy) Hanson of River Falls and Scott Hanson of Hager City; 3 grandchildren, Lindsey (Craig) Spencer, Logan (Katie) Hanson and Taylor Hanson; 3 great-grandchildren, Callie, Cole and Owen; 3 siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Lohmann of Red Wing, Lora (Jim) Gruber of Red Wing and Terry (Cindy “Yo Baby”) Lohman of Red Wing and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karen Frederick. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Bethel Covenant Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
HAGER CITY, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Native American seniors honored in feather ceremony

Native American seniors were honored May 25 in an eagle feather ceremony, celebrating their strength and endurance during “the most difficult time in school history,” according to Red Wing High School Assistant Principal Jason Kjos. “The past two years have not been ideal [with the pandemic],” Kjos said....
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

David Thoms

HASTINGS, Minn. - David Thoms, 84, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 15, in Benedictine Living Community. A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at Hartland methodist Cemetery near Ellsworth, Wis. Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
RED WING, MN
KEYC

Heavy rain likely tonight and tomorrow

Heavy rain is likely across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight through Wednesday. An inch or more of rain is possible with the heaviest amounts falling from Mankato to the south and east. After the rain, our pattern will quickly change and summertime weather will return for Memorial Day weekend.
MANKATO, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lynne Reigle

ELLSWORTH, Wis. - Lynne Reigle, 66, Ellsworth, Wis., died Thursday, May 19, in her home. A celebration of life will be 3 p.m., followed by a gathering from 4-8 p.m., Friday, June 17, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson, Wis. Private interment will be held. Memorials are preferred.
ELLSWORTH, WI

