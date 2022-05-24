ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police Searching for Missing Teen

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – 16-year-old Madison Ward (5’4 110lbs) was last seen in the Hereford...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Police are searching for the owner of a dog that was found in the Parkville area. The dog is a brown and white husky mix and was found at around 7 a.m. on Thursday on Linwood Avenue (21234). Officers at the Parkville Precinct say the dog is very friendly and is wearing a black harness. Anyone with additional information … Continue reading "Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville" The post Police searching for owner of dog found in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Charged In January Murder Of 35-Year-Old In Towson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two 20-year-olds are under arrest in the January murder of a man in Towson, authorities said Thursday. Stephen Parker of Greenbelt and Kaleb Jackson of Baltimore are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Quenten Branch, Baltimore County Police said. Branch was found shot on Colbury Road near Goucher Boulevard about 4:30 a.m. Jan. 9, police previously reported. He died at the scene. No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released. Parker was indicted May 9 on a list of charges, including first-degree murder, assault, attempted carjacking and armed robbery, according to court records. Records show Jackson is charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery. Both men are being held without bond while awaiting trial in Branch’s murder.
TOWSON, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hereford, MD
City
Madison, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Teens Injured In Baltimore Shooting

Two teenagers were injured in a late night shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. A 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital after being found near the 500 block of Willow Avenue, around 11:36 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, according to Baltimore Police. Once on the scene, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Hero Bystanders Detain Baltimore Shooter

Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said. The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Black Sweat#Brown Hair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxbaltimore.com

Three shot, one killed within one hour overnight in Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating two shootings that happened overnight. The first one happened just after 11:30 a.m. on May 25. Police went to the intersection of York and Cold Spring Lane for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found At Delco Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man: Police

A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said. Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

92K+
Followers
53K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy