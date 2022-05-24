ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This is New York City, 90-Year-Old Woman Victim of Purse Snatching

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
NEW YORK CITY, NY – A 90-year-old woman walking through a secluded area of...

Comments / 19

Joseph Roberts
3d ago

You know I know things are hard out there for everyone, but to rob an old woman pushing a walker is about as low as you can go. 🤔

19
Truth Stings
2d ago

As long as Eric adams priorities of going to met galas, hanging out with rappers, and being on good graces with Al sharpton remains; this will continue

9
Pink lady A
3d ago

Just sad that a elderly woman can't walk the streets in peace

13
Shore News Network

