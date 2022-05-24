Clemson softball opens NCAA Super Regional Thursday night
The NCAA has announced the following game times and television designations for the Stillwater Super Regional between 7-seed host Oklahoma State and 10-seed Clemson:
- Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2
- Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2
- Saturday, May 28 at TBD on TBD
*See attached bracket for full Super Regional schedule and designations.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.
Comments / 0