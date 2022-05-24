Clemson softball opens NCAA Super Regional Thursday night

The NCAA has announced the following game times and television designations for the Stillwater Super Regional between 7-seed host Oklahoma State and 10-seed Clemson:

Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Friday, May 27 at 6 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2

Saturday, May 28 at TBD on TBD

*See attached bracket for full Super Regional schedule and designations.

