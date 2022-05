At just 22 years old, Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson has already cemented himself as one of the best pass catchers in the NFL. In his first two seasons in the league, Jefferson has totaled 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns. Pro Football Focus handed him an overall grade of 90.1 in 2021, ranking fourth among 115 qualifying wideouts.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO