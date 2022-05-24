ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

NCAA Championship: Match play field, pairings set for 2022 women's quarterfinals

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
(Photo: Golfweek)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The women’s individual national champion has been crowned, which means one thing: it’s time for match play.

Stanford freshman Rose Zhang won the individual national title at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship on Monday evening, signing for a 75 to seal the deal at 6 under, three shots clear of San Jose State’s Natasha Andrea Oon.

Zhang helped propel her Cardinal to the No. 1 seed in Tuesday’s quarterfinals of match play, where they’ll meet No. 8 Georgia, who is one of four teams to qualify for match play for the first time alongside No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida State and No. 7 San Jose State. No. 2 Oregon, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Auburn round out the top eight teams.

Don’t forget: The No. 1 women’s seed has never gone on to win the national championship in the match play era.

With the quarterfinals set to begin on Tuesday morning and the semifinals to follow, here’s a breakdown of the teams and matches competing for the team national championship (all times Eastern).

Leaderboards: Team | Individual

Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings: Women’s team | Women’s individual

No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Georgia

Quarterfinal matches

  • Rachel Heck vs. Jenny Bae (10:10 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Sadie Englemann vs. Caterina Don (10:20 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Rose Zhang vs. Candice Mahe (10:30 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Aline Krauter vs. LoraLie Cowart (10:40 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Brooke Seay vs. Jo Hua Hung (10:50 a.m. ET, 1st tee)

Stanford

Appearances: 6

Match Play Record: 7-5

Golfweek/Sagarin ranking: 1st

Georgia

Appearances: 0

Match Play Record: 0-0

Golfweek/Sagarin: 23rd

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 San Jose State

Quarterfinal matches

  • Ching-Tzu Chen vs. Antonia Malate (9:20 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Briana Chacon vs. Lucia Lopez-Ortega (9:30 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Tze-Han Lin vs. Kajsa Arwefjall (9:40 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Hsin-Yu Lu vs. Louisa Carlbom (9:50 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
  • Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen vs. Natasha Andrea Oon (10 a.m. ET, 1st tee)

Oregon

Appearances: 1

Match Play Record: 0-1

Golfweek/Sagarin: 2nd

San Jose State

Appearances: 0

Match Play Record: 0-0

Golfweek/Sagarin: 5th

No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Florida State

Quarterfinal matches

  • Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio vs. Alice Hodge (9:20 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Adela Cernousek vs. Beatrice Wallin (9:30 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Hailee Cooper vs. Elle Johnson (9:40 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Zoe Slaughter vs. Amelia Williamson (9:50 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Jennie Park vs. Charlotte Heath (10 a.m. ET, 10th tee)

Texas A&M

Appearances: 0

Match Play Record: 0-0

Golfweek/Sagarin: 18th

Florida State

Appearances: 0

Match Play Record: 0-0

Golfweek/Sagarin: 9th

No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Auburn

Quarterfinal matches

  • Emma Spitz vs. Elina Sinz (10:10 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Zoe Campos vs. Anna Foster (10:20 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Ty Akabane vs. Megan Schofill (10:30 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Alessia Nobilio vs. Kaleigh Telfer (10:40 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
  • Caroline Canales vs. Mychael O’Berry (10:50 a.m. ET, 10th tee)

UCLA

Appearances: 2

Match Play Record: 1-2

Golfweek/Sagarin: 10th

Auburn

Appearances: 2

Match Play Record: 1-2

Golfweek/Sagarin: 14th

