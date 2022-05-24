NCAA Championship: Match play field, pairings set for 2022 women's quarterfinals
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The women’s individual national champion has been crowned, which means one thing: it’s time for match play.
Stanford freshman Rose Zhang won the individual national title at the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship on Monday evening, signing for a 75 to seal the deal at 6 under, three shots clear of San Jose State’s Natasha Andrea Oon.
Zhang helped propel her Cardinal to the No. 1 seed in Tuesday’s quarterfinals of match play, where they’ll meet No. 8 Georgia, who is one of four teams to qualify for match play for the first time alongside No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 6 Florida State and No. 7 San Jose State. No. 2 Oregon, No. 4 UCLA and No. 5 Auburn round out the top eight teams.
Don’t forget: The No. 1 women’s seed has never gone on to win the national championship in the match play era.
With the quarterfinals set to begin on Tuesday morning and the semifinals to follow, here’s a breakdown of the teams and matches competing for the team national championship (all times Eastern).
Leaderboards: Team | Individual
Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings: Women’s team | Women’s individual
No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 8 Georgia
Quarterfinal matches
- Rachel Heck vs. Jenny Bae (10:10 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Sadie Englemann vs. Caterina Don (10:20 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Rose Zhang vs. Candice Mahe (10:30 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Aline Krauter vs. LoraLie Cowart (10:40 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Brooke Seay vs. Jo Hua Hung (10:50 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
Stanford
Appearances: 6
Match Play Record: 7-5
Golfweek/Sagarin ranking: 1st
Georgia
Appearances: 0
Match Play Record: 0-0
Golfweek/Sagarin: 23rd
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7 San Jose State
Quarterfinal matches
- Ching-Tzu Chen vs. Antonia Malate (9:20 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Briana Chacon vs. Lucia Lopez-Ortega (9:30 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Tze-Han Lin vs. Kajsa Arwefjall (9:40 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Hsin-Yu Lu vs. Louisa Carlbom (9:50 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
- Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen vs. Natasha Andrea Oon (10 a.m. ET, 1st tee)
Oregon
Appearances: 1
Match Play Record: 0-1
Golfweek/Sagarin: 2nd
San Jose State
Appearances: 0
Match Play Record: 0-0
Golfweek/Sagarin: 5th
No. 3 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Florida State
Quarterfinal matches
- Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio vs. Alice Hodge (9:20 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Adela Cernousek vs. Beatrice Wallin (9:30 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Hailee Cooper vs. Elle Johnson (9:40 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Zoe Slaughter vs. Amelia Williamson (9:50 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Jennie Park vs. Charlotte Heath (10 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
Texas A&M
Appearances: 0
Match Play Record: 0-0
Golfweek/Sagarin: 18th
Florida State
Appearances: 0
Match Play Record: 0-0
Golfweek/Sagarin: 9th
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Auburn
Quarterfinal matches
- Emma Spitz vs. Elina Sinz (10:10 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Zoe Campos vs. Anna Foster (10:20 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Ty Akabane vs. Megan Schofill (10:30 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Alessia Nobilio vs. Kaleigh Telfer (10:40 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
- Caroline Canales vs. Mychael O’Berry (10:50 a.m. ET, 10th tee)
UCLA
Appearances: 2
Match Play Record: 1-2
Golfweek/Sagarin: 10th
Auburn
Appearances: 2
Match Play Record: 1-2
Golfweek/Sagarin: 14th
Comments / 0