The All-NBA teams were announced last night, ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors. Kevin Durant was named to the All-NBA Second Team, whereas LeBron James was named to the All-NBA Third Team. One NBA legend believes that the two players should be swapped out and take each other's place on the second and third teams, respectively.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO