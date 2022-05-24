ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarboro, NC

Tarboro's Bridgers, RMA's Roeder win state high jump titles

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

Tarboro High School and Rocky Mount Academy have each produced a state champion in high school track this season.

Tarboro senior Jerome Bridgers captured the high jump title with an effort of six feet, six inches to defeat Al Currie of Albemarle in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 1A Track and Field Championships at North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday.

RMA sophomore Audrey Roeder captured the state girls high jump crown with an effort of four feet, 10 inches in the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday at Mount Olive College.

Bridgers’ championship win was the highest finish of any Nash and Edgecombe county athlete in the NCHSAA state meets, which were held at Irwin Belk Track on the N.C. A&T campus.

While Bridgers was able to make school history for the Vikings, a number of athletes in Nash and Edgecombe counties finished in the top five of their respective events during the meets, held Friday and Saturday.

Northern Nash’s Allen Barnes finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 21.88 seconds in the Class 3A meet at N.C. A&T on Friday.

The Northern Nash 400-meter relay team, comprised of Jordan Bobbitt, Barian Strickland, Dywhaun Mitchell and Barnes), also finished second with a time of 43.26 seconds.

Nash Central’s Colin Johnson took third in the Class 2A pole vault with an effort of 14-06 on Friday, while Ahkee Lyons of North Edgecombe was third in the 1A triple jump (43-00.5) on Saturday. SouthWest Edgecombe’s Jer’Lisah Pridgen tied for third in the 2A high jump (5-02) on Friday.

Rocky Mount’s Madison Mitchell was fourth in the 300 hurdles in the 3A meet (46.80 seconds).

Also finishing fourth were Northern Nash’s Lattrail Moore Brown (3A high jump, 6-00), Southern Nash’s Daryl Taybron (3A long jump, 21-05.25), Tylik Mitchell (3A triple jump, 43-08) and the Southern Nash boys 400-meter relay (Justin Braswell, Mitchell Jones, Zyshone White and Tralon Mitchell) in 3A, 43.40).

Earning fifth place was North Edgecombe’s Lyons (1A long jump, 20-09) and Southern Nash’s Mitchell (3A 100-yard dash, 11.39).

In the NCISAA Division III meet, RMA’s Marti McKnight was fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.05) while Lady Eagle Essie Chafin took fourth in the 3,200 (13:06.59).

Top-eight finishes in both association’s state track meets are as follows:

CLASS 1A TARBORO

• Jerome Bridgers: first in high jump (6-06)

• Isaiah Jones: sixth in 110 hurdles (16.94)

NORTH EDGECOMBE

• Ahkee Lyons: fifth in long jump (20-09), third in triple jump (43-00.50)

• Jynez Davis: eighth in triple jump (39-06.25)

CLASS 2A NASH CENTRAL

• Boys 3,200 relay fifth (8:48.94) (Aaron Brown, Devin Newby, Jaaziah Jones and Jeremiah Jones)

• Colin Johnson: third in pole vault (14-06)

• Emily Winston: sixth in pole vault (7-06)

• Nora Stroud: eighth in pole vault (7-06)

SOUTHWEST EDGECOMBE

• Princeton Loch: sixth in triple jump (42-04.50)

• Jer’Lisah Pridgen: tied for third in high jump (5-02)

CLASS 3A

NORTHERN NASH

• Allen Barnes: second in 200 (21.88)

• Boys 400 relay: second (43.26)

• Boys 800 relay: sixth (1:30.56)

• Lattrail Moore Brown: fourth in high jump (6-00)

SOUTHERN NASH

• Tralon Mitchell: fifth in 100 (11.39), sixth in 200 (22.57)

• Boys 400 relay: fourth (43.40)

• Daryl Taybron: fourth in long jump (21-05.25)

• Tylik Mitchell: fourth in triple jump (43-08)

ROCKY MOUNT

• Madison Mitchell: fourth in 300 hurdles (46.80)

• Girls 800 relay: seventh (1:47.86) (Kimora Bandy, KeSondra Pickett, Caroline Thiel, Ahnia Cherry)

NCISAA DIVISION III ROCKY MOUNT ACADEMY

• Essie Chafin: sixth in 1,600 (6:05.95), fourth in 3,200 (13:06.59)

• Charlie Crumley: eighth in 3,200 (13:56.22)

• Audrey Roeder: first in high jump (4-10)

• Marti McKnight: fifth in 300 hurdles (47.05)

• Boys 800 relay: sixth (1:40.19) (Reggie Branch, Marti McKnight, Ben Pitt, Cameron Dawkins)

• Miccah Boseman: sixth in discus (98-1)

