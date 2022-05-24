ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

RMA softball drops state title series to Wayne Christian

By From Staff Reports
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

The Rocky Mount Academy softball team was four innings away from forcing a third game for the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 2A state championship on Saturday.

The No. 3 seeded Eagles held a 4-1 lead through three frames, but top seed Wayne Christian scored six unanswered runs over its final three at-bats to take a 7-4 victory, sweeping the titles series two games to none on their home field.

“We played with a lot of heart and played very well but were just a little overmatched by an older, more experienced team,” said RMA head coach Chuck Braswell.

Wayne Christian took game one 6-2 on Friday and jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second game before RMA tallied four runs in the top of the second frame.

The homestanding Eagles didn’t flinch, however, rallying behind a 12-6 edge in hits while taking advantage of three errors on their way to their first state title in more than a decade.

WC scored a run in the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth and three in the sixth to complete the comeback.

RMA was led offensively by Landry Miller, who had two hits (one a double), a run scored and two RBI. Berkeley Miller (RBI), Kate Hudgins (run), Katie Bullock (double, run, RBI) and Ellen Feagans (run) added the other hits for the Eagles.

Wayne Christian was led by No. 9 batter Maddie Sutton, who was 3-for-4 with a home run, run scored and RBI. Brianna Verme added two hits, including a double and home run and two RBI. Ella Fox (triple) and Katie King (double) also provided two hits.

Verme earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits and four runs (all earned) with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Berkeley Miller suffered the loss for RMA, surrendering 11 hits and seven runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Landry Miller gave up one hit in one inning of work.

In game one, RMA broke a scoreless tie by scoring a run in the top of the third against Verme.

Feagans doubled to right field, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hudgins and scored on a wild pitch. Verme then walked Radha Patel but got a strikeout and flyout to second to end the frame.

Three hits, including a two-run single by Ella Fox, led to WC scoring three runs in the bottom of the third for a 3-1 lead.

RMA turned double plays in the third and fourth frames but Wayne Christian scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Abby Huffman singled with one out and King followed with a two-run home run to right field to make it 5-1. Hits from Caroline Fox and Ella Fox plated the other run.

RMA scoreed its last run in the top of the sixth. Landry Miller led off with a single and advanced on Bullock’s groundout. Berkeley Miller singled and a groundout by Gabbi Ams plated Landry Miller to make it 6-2.

Venme retired the final five batters to seal the win for Wayne Christian.

Comments / 0

Related
themaconcountynews.com

Team Swish basketball takes home NCAAU state championship

“The little team that could” is how Michael Carrier describes Team Swish, which just won the NCAAU (North Carolina Amateur Athletic Union) State Championship in Greensboro, N.C., during Mother’s Day weekend. Carrier, who now lives in Greensboro, resided previously in Highlands and became involved in assisting with a...
HIGHLANDS, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Matthew Mayer down to four finalists

Standout Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer narrowed his recruitment to four programs. Is the UNC basketball program still in the mix?. After withdrawing from the NBA Draft on May 21, we knew that it wouldn’t take long for Matthew Mayer’s recruitment to heat up. Mayer, a standout transfer from...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

Kevin Keatts discusses new-look roster, offseason trip, scheduling

Kevin Keatts spoke at the Wolfpack Club Coaches’ Caravan stop in Raleigh yesterday, which is where he sat down with Cory Smith to talk about a few different things, including his new players, the schedule, and the team’s upcoming offseason trip to the Bahamas. We chose the Bahamas...
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

WCPS announces administrative changes

GOLDSBORO - Southern Wayne and Spring Creek will undergo administrative changes heading into the fall after the Wayne County Board of Education approved principal changes last Tuesday. Kevin Smith, principal at Southern Wayne, was named director of secondary education, program development and athletics. A former wrestling coach at Charles B....
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Sports
City
Rocky Mount, NC
nsjonline.com

Racing returning to North Wilkesboro

In 1946, North Wilkesboro Speedway cost $1,500 to build. Now, one of NASCAR’s original tracks will return to action thanks to an $18 million makeover. Located in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and at the epicenter of the post-war moonshine black market, the speedway is an integral part of stock car racing’s North Carolina roots.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
WITN

Concert on the Common returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Concert on the Common series will return to the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater Thursday night with a performance from The Embers featuring Craig Woolard. Gates open at 5:30 and the concert will last until dark. No coolers are allowed in the park, but audience members...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Eastern North Carolina roadway to have speed limit reduced

MARTIN & WASHINGTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - Part of one Eastern North Carolina roadway will see its speed limit drop 20 miles per hour next week. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says they are temporarily lowering the speed limit on the eastbound Welch’s Creek Bridge on U.S. 64 at the Martin/Washington County Line starting on Tuesday May 31.
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Christian
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Cary, North Carolina

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
CARY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Decade since NC governor win, McCrory trounced in Senate bid

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Pat McCrory’s political career has taken quite a turn in the past decade. The Republican moderate won the 2012 gubernatorial election by a comfortable margin. But he was trounced by 34 percentage points in last week’s U.S. Senate primary by Rep. Ted Budd.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina’s Fort Bragg Will Soon Have New Name

According to military.com, Fort Bragg could soon be renamed “Fort Liberty.” This will happen if an independent Army commission gets its way. The iconic North Carolina base is among nine Army posts named after Confederate soldiers that have been recommended for name changes. A commission was formed and...
FORT BRAGG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky Mount Academy#Eagles#Wc
kiss951.com

Freebies and More to Celebrate National Hamburger Day in North Carolina

The burger of my choice is a medium-rare cooked burger with American cheese, lettuce, ketchup, and mayo on a sesame seed bun. That to me sounds amazing with a side of fries. Americans love us some hamburgers. It is a cookout staple. On May 28th each year we celebrate National Hamburger Day. This is to honor one of America’s favorite sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Raleigh, North Carolina

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our guide to spending an ideal day eating, drinking, and adventuring through a new-to-you city, Brigid Washington shares her picks for the best restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

6 Famous Foods Born in North Carolina

Welcome to North Carolina! Home of great weather and even better foods. While you enjoy some of your favorite foods and drinks, ever wondered where they originated? Enjoy some of your favorite treats in their birthplace and learn even more than you ever thought you could. North Carolina is home...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Richmond Observer

Sparks fly as N.C. Senate Education Committee OK’s Parents’ Bill of Rights

RALEIGH — North Carolina Senate Education Committee passed a measure May 25 that would enshrine a Parents’ Bill of Rights into state law. The discussion became heated at times as Republicans and Democrats clashed over specific provisions in the bill, including those that would expand academic transparency and prohibit curriculum focused on gender identity and sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Nash County set for economic expansion as Raleigh-based SinnovaTek buys, builds facility – with others on the way

MIDDLESEX – SinnovaTek, the Raleigh-based food-processing company who provides entrepreneurs and established companies access to a manufacturing line using technology licensed through North Carolina State University, is in the process of constructing an 100,000 square-foot facility in Middlesex. The company is just one of the firms that Nash County...
NASH COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fatal crash focus of lawsuit against Highway Patrol, school

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The mother of a North Carolina college student who was killed while riding with a state trooper as part of an internship has filed a wrongful death claim against the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the state Department of Public Safety and the school. Michael Higgins...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
432
Followers
434
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy