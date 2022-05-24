RMA softball drops state title series to Wayne Christian

The Rocky Mount Academy softball team was four innings away from forcing a third game for the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Class 2A state championship on Saturday.

The No. 3 seeded Eagles held a 4-1 lead through three frames, but top seed Wayne Christian scored six unanswered runs over its final three at-bats to take a 7-4 victory, sweeping the titles series two games to none on their home field.

“We played with a lot of heart and played very well but were just a little overmatched by an older, more experienced team,” said RMA head coach Chuck Braswell.

Wayne Christian took game one 6-2 on Friday and jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the second game before RMA tallied four runs in the top of the second frame.

The homestanding Eagles didn’t flinch, however, rallying behind a 12-6 edge in hits while taking advantage of three errors on their way to their first state title in more than a decade.

WC scored a run in the fourth inning and added two more in the fifth and three in the sixth to complete the comeback.

RMA was led offensively by Landry Miller, who had two hits (one a double), a run scored and two RBI. Berkeley Miller (RBI), Kate Hudgins (run), Katie Bullock (double, run, RBI) and Ellen Feagans (run) added the other hits for the Eagles.

Wayne Christian was led by No. 9 batter Maddie Sutton, who was 3-for-4 with a home run, run scored and RBI. Brianna Verme added two hits, including a double and home run and two RBI. Ella Fox (triple) and Katie King (double) also provided two hits.

Verme earned the win on the mound, allowing six hits and four runs (all earned) with 12 strikeouts and one walk.

Berkeley Miller suffered the loss for RMA, surrendering 11 hits and seven runs with four strikeouts and two walks. Landry Miller gave up one hit in one inning of work.

In game one, RMA broke a scoreless tie by scoring a run in the top of the third against Verme.

Feagans doubled to right field, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Hudgins and scored on a wild pitch. Verme then walked Radha Patel but got a strikeout and flyout to second to end the frame.

Three hits, including a two-run single by Ella Fox, led to WC scoring three runs in the bottom of the third for a 3-1 lead.

RMA turned double plays in the third and fourth frames but Wayne Christian scored three more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Abby Huffman singled with one out and King followed with a two-run home run to right field to make it 5-1. Hits from Caroline Fox and Ella Fox plated the other run.

RMA scoreed its last run in the top of the sixth. Landry Miller led off with a single and advanced on Bullock’s groundout. Berkeley Miller singled and a groundout by Gabbi Ams plated Landry Miller to make it 6-2.

Venme retired the final five batters to seal the win for Wayne Christian.