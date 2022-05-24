Work to begin on new roundabout on Benvenue Road

A multilane roundabout is going to be constructed on the south side of the U.S. 64 interchange with Benvenue Road in what the state Transportation Department said is going to be a $4.8 million project to improve traffic safety.

Raleigh-based Fred Smith Co. is in charge of the project, with construction expected to be underway by July, department spokesman Andrew Barksdale said in a news release.

The project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023, Barksdale said.

A roundabout is a circle junction designed to help keep traffic flowing.

Specifically, this project calls for a roundabout to be constructed to replace what is a busy intersection for Benvenue with the exit from eastbound U.S. 64 and with the entrance for eastbound U.S. 64.

The intersection also includes Battle Park Lane, which provides access to the adjacent Battle Park.

State transportation data for 2020 showed the average daily traffic count at 12,500 just to the south of the intersection.

Benvenue Road is going to remain open to traffic throughout the construction period, Barksdale said.

Drivers, however, should slow down, be alert for construction workers and equipment and proceed cautiously once the work zone has been set up, Barksdale said.

At some point during construction, the contractor is going to need to temporarily close both the exit from eastbound U.S. 64 and the entrance for eastbound U.S. 64 for paving, grading and other work related to the project, Barksdale said.

The closure is going to last two weeks and detour signs are going to be posted, Barksdale said.

And the Transportation Department is going to announce the details of the temporary closure when they are finalized, Barksdale said.

Benvenue Road is an important thoroughfare between the commercial and residential northwestern part of Rocky Mount and U.S. 64.

Benvenue also is an important link between U.S. 64 and a southbound thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, heading through the Mill Village area into downtown, and a northbound thoroughfare, Falls Road, heading from downtown through the Mill Village area.