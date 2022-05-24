ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work to begin on new roundabout on Benvenue Road

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

A multilane roundabout is going to be constructed on the south side of the U.S. 64 interchange with Benvenue Road in what the state Transportation Department said is going to be a $4.8 million project to improve traffic safety.

Raleigh-based Fred Smith Co. is in charge of the project, with construction expected to be underway by July, department spokesman Andrew Barksdale said in a news release.

The project is scheduled to be completed by spring 2023, Barksdale said.

A roundabout is a circle junction designed to help keep traffic flowing.

Specifically, this project calls for a roundabout to be constructed to replace what is a busy intersection for Benvenue with the exit from eastbound U.S. 64 and with the entrance for eastbound U.S. 64.

The intersection also includes Battle Park Lane, which provides access to the adjacent Battle Park.

State transportation data for 2020 showed the average daily traffic count at 12,500 just to the south of the intersection.

Benvenue Road is going to remain open to traffic throughout the construction period, Barksdale said.

Drivers, however, should slow down, be alert for construction workers and equipment and proceed cautiously once the work zone has been set up, Barksdale said.

At some point during construction, the contractor is going to need to temporarily close both the exit from eastbound U.S. 64 and the entrance for eastbound U.S. 64 for paving, grading and other work related to the project, Barksdale said.

The closure is going to last two weeks and detour signs are going to be posted, Barksdale said.

And the Transportation Department is going to announce the details of the temporary closure when they are finalized, Barksdale said.

Benvenue Road is an important thoroughfare between the commercial and residential northwestern part of Rocky Mount and U.S. 64.

Benvenue also is an important link between U.S. 64 and a southbound thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, heading through the Mill Village area into downtown, and a northbound thoroughfare, Falls Road, heading from downtown through the Mill Village area.

WRAL News

Judge rules against HOA, in favor of Raleigh homeowner's dog treat station

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County District Court judge ruled this week against a homeowners’ association threatening to fine a homeowner for a pet snack station. The argument boils down to who has control over the city of Raleigh’s right-of-way – a sliced of land between the sidewalk and the street – where the pet station has been for five years.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'You aren't going to sleep': Apex neighbors complain about noise from ongoing NC Highway 540 extension project

Apex, N.C. — The payoff of North Carolina’s Complete 540 project should be worthwhile, but it’s currently an eyesore and a headache for many Apex residents. The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s $2.2 billion project is also known as the Southeast Extension. It will extend the Triangle Expressway from the N.C. 55 Bypass in Apex to U.S. 64/U.S. 264 (I-87) in Knightdale, completing the 540 Outer Loop around the greater Raleigh area.
APEX, NC
cbs17

New airline takes inaugural flight out of RDU

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh-Durham International Airport announces they are welcoming a new airline. Avelo became RDU’s 13th airline when it launched a new route to Tweed-New Haven Airport Thursday morning. The nonstop flight to southern Connecticut provides an affordable option for visiting New England and the metro New York area – RDU’s most frequently visited market.
RALEIGH, NC
wraltechwire.com

Boston foods company to build new plant in NC, create more than 200 jobs

RALEIGH – Hans Kissle Company, a manufacturer of prepared foods based in Boston, is making a play to become a nation-wide provider and a new facility in North Carolina is part of that plan. North Carolina’s Economic Investment Committee voted on Tuesday to award Hans Kissle a Job Development...
GASTONIA, NC
