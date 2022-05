The Legislature just completed our May interim meetings, but it was a little different this time. They were held in Morgantown, at West Virginia University. Most of the meetings I attended were held in the Alumni Center, with one being held in the law school building. We also got a tour of the uncompleted Reynolds Hall, new home of WVU Chambers College of Business. This new building is state of the art and expected to be ready for students for the fall semester.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO