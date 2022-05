BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Class of 2022 graduation is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, at Freal “Red” Crites Memorial Stadium. Seniors also were to participate at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, in the Senior Sermon, at the auditorium; in the Senior Awards Ceremony, at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, in the auditorium; in the Senior Breakfast, at 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, in the high school graduation; and in Project Graduation, at 10 p.m. Friday, May 27 (after graduation at the high school).

