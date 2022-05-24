ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet School Damaged by Gunfire

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after...

star967.net

Braidwood Police Investigating the Death of a Man Reported Missing

Braidwood Police have updated the public on a missing persons case from earlier in the month. On May 7, Adam Watts was reported missing, to the Braidwood Police Department. After a long investigation conducted by the Braidwood Police Department along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office the deceased body of Adam Watts has been located in Pembroke Township in rural Kankakee County. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance. At this time, the vehicle has yet to be located. Several Search Warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned. Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 / [email protected] or Chief Lyons at [email protected]
BRAIDWOOD, IL
star967.net

Expressway litter removal weeks of May 23 and 30 Including I-80 Near Larkin

As part of an expanded effort to keep roadsides, interchanges, ramps and shoulders clean of trash and debris, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that litter removal operations are scheduled to take place along the expressway system in Cook and the collar counties. The following schedule is for daytime...
COOK COUNTY, IL
star967.net

Gov. Pritzker Blasts Texas Gov. For Bringing Up Chicago

Governor Pritzker is blasting Texas Governor Greg Abbott for bringing up Chicago when discussing the deadly mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. Abbott said there are more people that are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas, adding that Chicago teaches us that tougher gun laws won’t prevent violence. Pritzker fired back on social media, accusing Abbott of lying about Chicago and what actually perpetuates gun violence. Pritzker said the majority of guns used in Chicago shootings come from states with lax gun laws.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Ex-State Rep. Luis Arroyo Sentenced To Prison In Federal Bribery Case

Former State Representative Luis Arroyo will spend time in prison in his federal bribery case. The ex-lawmaker was sentenced yesterday to nearly five-years behind bars after he pleaded guilty last fall to bribery charges. The longtime Chicago Democrat was accused of paying a bribe to a state senator in exchange for support of a gambling bill that would have benefited one of Arroyo’s clients. The 57-month term was above the four years recommended by prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

World War II Arsenal Worker Statue and Interpretive Wayside Re-dedication at Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie

In 1940, the United States Army acquired over 43,000 acres of land in southern Will County to build a large explosives manufacturing plant, called Kankakee Ordnance Works, and an ordnance assembly plant, called and Elwood Ordnance Plant. By late 1941 the plants were in full production to support America’s efforts in World War II. There were 77 other similar plants built by the U.S. military, yet at the time of its construction, this manufacturing procurement was revered as one of the largest and most sophisticated. The Elwood facility loaded over 926 million bombs, shells, mines, detonators, fuzes, and boosters. The Kankakee facility set a national record producing over one billion pounds of TNT Over 20,000 mostly local residents were employed at both plants. In the early morning hours of the 5th of June, 1942 an explosion occurred in Load Assemble Package Group 2 of the Elwood Ordnance Plant. In the accident, 48 civilian arsenal workers lost their lives in an instant. Subsequent accidents claimed the lives of five more workers at the plants. These two separate plants were combined in 1945 to create the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant which helped in the manufacturing of munitions for the Korean War and the Vietnam War. TNT production ceased in 1975 and the facility was declared inactive in 1976.
ELWOOD, IL
star967.net

Candace Parker Makes Time Magazine List Of 100 Most Influential People of 2022

Candace Parker is one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. The Chicago Sky veteran is among the magazine’s list of “Pioneers.” The two-time WNBA champion and Naperville native is along side others like musician and film director Amir “Questlove” Thompson, Olympic skier Eileen Gu, and economist Emily Oster. Parker is a two-time MVP who is playing in her 15th season in the WNBA.
CHICAGO, IL

