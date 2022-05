The letter was sent to Sundar Pichai, chief executive of Google’s parent company Alphabet, ahead of the anticipated reversal of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 legal case that guaranteed a person’s constitutional right to abortion. If repealed, individual states would be able to decide whether to heavily regulate or ban the medical procedure, sparking fears that location data or search histories could be used against people seeking abortions or those who offer them in states where they are illegal to obtain.

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO