When it comes to luxury EVs, the 2022 BMW i4 is one of the best options on the market right now, but BMW has plenty of capable competition, too. Volvo is another luxury automaker that’s investing heavily into EVs, and one of Volvo’s latest EV offerings is the 2022 C40 Recharge. That being said, the 2022 BMW i4 is the better luxury electric car, and here’s a look at four reasons why car shoppers should buy an i4 instead of a 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.

BUYING CARS ・ 5 HOURS AGO