Coffeyville, KS

Coffeyville Man Arrested for Murder

By Connor Harbit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Coffeyville man has been arrested for murder following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Coffeyville...

Co-Defendants in Meth Trafficking Ring Appear in Court

10 individuals appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. All were served warrants as a part of an Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics investigation into a drug smuggling ring in northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas. In total, 13 warrants were served through the investigation. The investigation centered around the drug...
Bellamy Sentenced to 59 Months in Prison

A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to almost five years in state prison for a shooting death in June 2020. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, Judge William Cullins sentenced Ethan Bellamy to 59 months in state prison for pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Bellamy, who was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Otis Horner, accepted a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder were dismissed by the Montgomery County Attorney. Bellamy will also be required to spend 36 months in post-release supervision and register as a violent offender for 15 years.
Dewey Man Arrested on Stalking Charge

A Dewey man was arrested for the second time this month on a stalking charge. Dominique Thomas appeared out of custody at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where charges were presented. Thomas posted a $5,000 bond. According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at the Jane Phillips Medical...
Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state. Detectives say this investigation is unique, they say the car thieves broke into a home near 41st and Sheridan, trashed it, put tires and wood in front of the doors to block anyone from coming in, then used the garage as a chop shop.
Man returns to crime scene, arrested in connection to Coffeyville homicide

COFFEYVILLE, Kans. — Authorities have made an arrest in connection to last week’s murder in Coffeyville. 61-year old David Jackson of Coffeyville is being held on First Degree Murder, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Felony Obstruction of Justice, and Unlawful Discharge of a Weapon. Authorities arrested him last Monday at the scene on unrelated charges. […]
Bartlesville Woman Charged with Multiple Felonies

A Bartlesville woman was arrested on a warrant for an assault and battery charge as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle. Darian Alexander appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday where multiple felony charges were presented for the August 2021 incident. According to an affidavit, an argument was...
Pair Arrested for Alleged Baseball Bat Robbery

Two Bartlesville residents were arrested over the weekend for their roles in an alleged armed robbery. Jacob Archambo and Brandi Moser were each charged with a felony count of robbery with a dangerous weapon during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, the alleged...
13 Arrested in Methamphetamine Trafficking Stint

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) worked in tandem with the Bartlesville Police Department to shut down a large methamphetamine trafficking organization. OBN Spokesperson Mark Woodward says agents and officers served 13 arrest warrants this morning on individuals tied to the investigation that was launched last fall. Woodward had this to say on the alleged crime:
Sheriff radio logs May 22-23

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:40 a.m. a deputy assisted BIA police at 177 and White Eagle. A subject was arrested and a vehicle towed. At 8:55 a.m. Blackwell police confirmed warrants on Michael Rayna. At 6:41 p.m. a resident reported that...
Coffeyville man to face jury; accused of raping infant

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – A Coffeyville man will face a jury trial in December of this year after he was charged with raping an infant less than 18-months of age. During a preliminary hearing on Friday, May 20th, Judge Jeffrey Gossard stated there was enough evidence to bring Archie Cannon, 57, in front of a jury.
News to Know: Murder arrest connected to Coffeyville homicide, and house explosion investigation underway in Chanute

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Coffeyville, Kansas police arrest a man for murder. Authorities believe 61-year old David Jackson killed 47-year old Melvin Simpson, Jr in a Coffeyville home on May 16th. Police saw him coming out of the home and arrested him on unrelated charges. He was being held at the Montgomery County Jail. They arrested him on charges of first degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, among other crimes. Follow this story for updates here.
Body found inside home following explosion

CHANUTE, Kans. — Authorities are investigating a death in the wake of a house explosion last weekend. Chanute fire crews were called out to South Evergreen Avenue around 7:00 a.m. Saturday morning, on what was initially thought to be a house fire. They later found that an explosion had caused extensive damage to the house. […]
