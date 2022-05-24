Coffeyville Man Arrested for Murder

A Coffeyville man has been sentenced to almost five years in state prison for a shooting death in June 2020. According to the Montgomery County Chronicle, Judge William Cullins sentenced Ethan Bellamy to 59 months in state prison for pleading no contest to a charge of voluntary manslaughter. Bellamy, who was charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of Otis Horner, accepted a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder were dismissed by the Montgomery County Attorney. Bellamy will also be required to spend 36 months in post-release supervision and register as a violent offender for 15 years.

COFFEYVILLE, KS ・ 18 HOURS AGO