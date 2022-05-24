A pretty nice little Friday at Mostra Coffee in 4S Ranch
By Ryan Woldt
Coast News
3 days ago
Where: Mostra Coffee at 4S Commons Town Center, 10550 Craftsman Way, San Diego, CA 92127. Open: Monday-Saturday 6:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Sunday 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM. What: Batch Brew Black Coffee – El Salvador Anny Ruth’s Yellow Honey Red Bourbon, Light Roast. Tasting...
Greek Chicken, a family-owned restaurant company launched in El Cajon in 1987, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month with a gift card giveaway promotion on Instagram. The company is also awarding 35 points to its top 25 customers who order via the Greek Chicken app during in the month of May.
Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
The offerings at one of the only restaurants in San Diego offering Chamorro food – the ethnic, authentic taste of Guam – may indeed be good enough to make you smack your lips. But. , the dining establishment on Miramar Road, got its name from a far deeper...
Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Jeff Campbell, husband Tim Dunphy, two dogs, and revolving cast of foster dogs we rescue from Mexico. Location: Hillcrest neighborhood — San...
“So long, Huey.” It’s a biker muttering this. He ain’t old enough to have picked up that Vietnam moniker for the sun, but he says it anyway. Because yes, that last moment’s coming. People have turned quiet. They stare west, at the ocean horizon, where the luminous lozenge melts like ice cream left out of the fridge.
A new restaurant applying a casual, counter-service model to dishes revolving around Chinese roast duck has landed near the AMC Theater in Poway. Called Crazy Duck, it’s the third local venture for business partners Lijun Li and Tony Wu. Liu is a grad of UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management while Wu is a veteran chef who cooked at Clairemont Mesa’s Village Kitchen before he and Liu opened their first popular restaurant, Taste of Hunan, and Fan-Fan, a recent addition to UCSD’s North Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood.
Switchfoot's annual Bro-AM Beach Fest is back! Join thousands of people of all ages in an empowering community movement of giving through a day of surf, food, fun, and live music. Event Highlights. Free event with VIP options. Epic concert by Switchfoot and guest artists. Annual surf competition. local vendors.
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 26 to Sunday, May 29. For Memorial Day events, check out this list. Standup comedian Lara Beitz — who has been featured on the likes of Comedy Central, Showtime, CBS and Fox — brings the laughs to downtown San Diego for a five-show run. 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 6th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Guests must be Restricted to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $10; with a two drink minimum required; americancomedyco.com.
New retailers, featuring jewelry, clothing, good eats and more, have arrived at The Forum Carlsbad, officials at the outdoor shopping center announced. The new shops and restaurants include gorjana, Allbirds, Warby Parker, Jay Bird’s Chicken and YETI, which will be the outdoor retailer’s first spot in the state.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you’re looking for something to do as we head into summer, how about a trip to the Carlsbad Strawberry Company?. The freshest strawberries in San Diego are ready for the pickin’!. $5 General Admission. This includes the sunflower maze, photo opportunities, shaded...
If the word “suburb” conjures up images of gated communities with manicured lawns and a Costco that’s close, but not close enough, Oceanside, California is not that. There’s a Costco in nearby Vista, but that’s pretty much where the similarity ends. The northernmost suburb of San Diego had, for years, barely been a blip on the road from Los Angeles to San Diego, with a downtown area that could politely be described as “unsavory.”
A man out of San Diego is causing some controversy online with his new invention the “Dog Zapper 2000” which honks every time his neighbor’s dog barks. The Mike & Carla Morning Show share some audio of Jon DeMaria showing off how his ingenious invention works. So...
Single-family home prices in San Diego may be so high, that it may not be worthwhile for investors to buy and rent those homes, according to a new report. "The median for a resale single-family house is now $950,000. So it is approaching that 1 million mark. So we've hit a real record in the past few months," said Phillip Molnar, senior business reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
