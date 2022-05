Denver, Colorado, United States - May 27, 2022 — Blazy Susan, a cannabis paraphernalia brand, announced the launch of their new, custom branded dab pads. The new product adds a new layer of customization and creativity to the Blazy Susan brand. The dab pads, or dab mats, allow their users to customize their Blazy Susans with photos, their own designs, or to match their home's decor.

