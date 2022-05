It’s too hot here. I’m heading north. The transition to snowbird has begun. Just kidding. I’m not heading north because it’s too hot. It’s because I’m moving to Philadelphia. My time at the Longboat Observer has come to an end, but the impact on this young reporter will last a lifetime. As many of you know, I’ve bounced between Florida and Missouri my whole life. It’s time to bounce elsewhere.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO