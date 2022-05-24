ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

SRQ DAILY May 24, 2022

 3 days ago

"Beneva is the perfect person to kick off this Broadway Brunch series. June is Pride Month and we want to celebrate our vibrant LGBTQ+ community." - Sharon Carole, co-owner of Bijou Garden Café.

Longboat Observer

Five Sarasota teachers win Barancik Foundation Ripple Awards

Five Sarasota County Schools teachers are the latest recipients of the Barancik Foundation’s Ripple Effect awards, emblematic of their positive impact on their students’ lives. The awards are presented twice a year, on the birthday of Chuck Barancik in May and on the birthday of Margery Barancik in...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota remains No. 9 on Top 10 Best Places to Live list

Sarasota is an expensive place to live. City planners and commissioners are working on a plan to make housing more attainable to more people by drafting an amendment to the comprehensive plan. It’s expensive in large part because it’s a highly desirable place to be, a distinction reaffirmed by U.S....
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 4 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. If you missed part three, get caught up HERE. The uniqueness, mystery, glamour, and sense of adventure the Ringling Brothers brought to my old hometown are all gone. And in their place, so many petty deed restrictions that in some neighborhoods, homeowners aren’t allowed to park a lowly pickup in front of their house or even paint their front door red, let alone rig up high wires or trapezes. Satin, sequins, and pink sawdust are history, replaced by couture resort wear and all manner of pretension.
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday marked the last day of school for students within the School District of Manatee County. Friday, May 27 is the last day for Sarasota County Schools. For one teacher, the last day of school marks the end to a very successful career. Mrs. Shelia Riley...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

What’s planned for former Sweetbay Supermarket at Green Tree Center?

Q: Any plans for the vacant Sweetbay market location in the Green Tree Plaza?. A: We’ll eventually have a definitive answer to what’s coming to the long-vacated Sweetbay Supermarket space at. Green Tree Center, but the reply hasn’t changed much since this perennial question was answered more than...
NAPLES, FL
