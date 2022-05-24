Bijou Garden CafÃ© Announces New Broadway Brunch Series

Often credited as the founding fathers of the Americana genre, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is a long-runner in a short-run business, according to Bob Girouard at Modern Drummer Magazine. As a founding member, Jimmie Fadden loves the sound and feel of his drums and his ability to make a harmonica speak. Suitcase Full of Blues is the collaboration of Jimmie Fadden and Al Fuller, brought from the deep love that both have for the honest sounds of early blues. The group, named for the original tune by Ishman Bracey, written in 1929, brings this era of blues music to life in a new and lively way. Fadden sits down to a snare and rides a cymbal and a kick drum made from an old suitcase. Fuller brings his acoustic and cigar box guitars and slide. JP Coley, the most recent group member, brings his big double bass. Suitcase Full of Blues will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Thursday, May 26th, at 8 pm. Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Advance tickets are available at Fogartyville.

