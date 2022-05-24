ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Bijou Garden CafÃ© Announces New Broadway Brunch Series

By Abby Weingarten. Abby@srqme.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an intimate and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, has announced a new series of recurring monthly events called Bijou’s Broadway Brunch. Bijou’s Broadway...

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch Fills Last Anchor Restaurant Spot

Lakewood Ranch, the nation’s best-selling master-planned community for all ages, recently announced four new tenants for its newest town center, the 36-acre Waterside Place. The retail, dining, and entertainment destination will add Monkee’s at Waterside, Florida Provisions Co., Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, and Tim’s Wine Market.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

Whiskey Joe’s Celebrates the end of the 2021/2022 School Year

Other than kids themselves, no one is happier for summer’s arrival and the end of the school year than Whiskey Joe’s Bar & Grill, Florida’s premier spot for “Floribbean” cuisine, fresh seafood, tropical drinks, and relaxed island vibes. In fact, with island-inspired locations in Miami, Tampa, Manatee River, and Port Richey, a visit to Whiskey Joe’s is like a taste of summer, no matter the season.
MIAMI, FL
srqmagazine.com

New Fiction Book Review of Grown Ups by Marie Aubert

First published in Norway in 2019, the novella Grown Ups is finally making its way to the States. Most similar to Elena Ferrante, Marie Aubert pulls no punches in her depiction of family dysfunction. In Grown Ups case, the relationship of focus is two sisters with classic older younger sibling dynamics.
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Publisher’s Note: Favorite Services, Places in South Pinellas

In the midst of supply chain issues, the lowest employment since the turn of the millennium, and a post-or-maybe-not-so-post-COVID-19 fog, we can all use a burst of love – especially our Gulfport and South Pinellas businesses who have powered through the past two-plus years. In The Gabber offices, we have a few places we love. We’re not getting any money for this; we simply thought it’d be nice to put some positivity back into the Universe.
GULFPORT, FL
Beach Beacon

St. Pete’s Palladium Theater announces summer concert lineup

ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium Theater recently announced its summer concert lineup featuring a unique mix of artists ranging from jazz favorite Bryan J. Hughes with a tribute to Nat King Cole to indie rock legends The Mountain Goats and Live Band Burlesque. The Palladium invites guests back to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
SuncoastPost

Two Great Shows Coming To Fogartyville in Sarasota

Often credited as the founding fathers of the Americana genre, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is a long-runner in a short-run business, according to Bob Girouard at Modern Drummer Magazine. As a founding member, Jimmie Fadden loves the sound and feel of his drums and his ability to make a harmonica speak. Suitcase Full of Blues is the collaboration of Jimmie Fadden and Al Fuller, brought from the deep love that both have for the honest sounds of early blues. The group, named for the original tune by Ishman Bracey, written in 1929, brings this era of blues music to life in a new and lively way. Fadden sits down to a snare and rides a cymbal and a kick drum made from an old suitcase. Fuller brings his acoustic and cigar box guitars and slide. JP Coley, the most recent group member, brings his big double bass. Suitcase Full of Blues will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Thursday, May 26th, at 8 pm. Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Advance tickets are available at Fogartyville.
SARASOTA, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota circus philanthropist's condo hits market for $7.95 million

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

SRQ DAILY May 27, 2022

"This award will alter the course of my life; it is a true game changer." - Shariffa Ali, 2022 Hermitage Major Theater Award Winner. [Artist] Theater Maker and Director Shariffa Ali Announced As the 2022 Recipient of the $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award. Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director and CEO of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL
newyorksocialdiary.com

Sarasota Social Diary: “Because the Night”

When the singer-writer Patti Smith asked her friend, the artist and photographer Robert Mapplethorpe, what drove him to create, he wrote this explanation. “I stand naked when I draw. God holds my hand and we sing together.”. They were both passionate young artists finding their way in New York...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Popular Southwest Florida Tex-Mex restaurant opens fourth location

Tacos & Tequila Cantina has opened its fourth Southwest Florida location, this one in The Pointe at Founders Square in Naples. The first Tacos & Tequila Cantina opened in 2013 on Davis Boulevard in South Naples. A second location, at Pavilion in Naples, came in 2016, and then one in Estero followed that near the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University, in 2018. Kelly Musico, who started Aldo’s Italian Table & Bar with her husband, Aldo, founded Tacos & Tequila Cantina.
NAPLES, FL
thelocalpalate.com

New Restaurants in Florida

In the Local Palate’s 2022 Restaurants Issue, our state-by-state guide highlights the new restaurants that have emerged since 2020. Here, contributor Lauren Titus gives an overview of new restaurants in Florida. Atria Bread + Coffee | Bradenton. When they couldn’t find locally owned dining options where they lived in...
FLORIDA STATE
idesignarch.com

Minimalist Zen Beachfront House Framed by Water Gardens

An updated design of this modern estate in Siesta Key, Florida created an oceanfront sanctuary framed by water features and palm trees. Landscaping by DWY Landscape Architects honored the home’s original architecture by framing the footprint of the house with a water garden that sets a serene tone at the entrance. An outdoor glass cube by a reflecting pool is flanked by a pair of Chinese guardian lions at the front.
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the...
SARASOTA, FL

