Sarasota, FL

Small But Mighty Transition Sarasota Rescues 39,000 Pounds Of Produce For Those In Need

srqmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransition Sarasota volunteers with the Suncoast Gleaning Project harvest excess or unwanted produce from local farms for distribution to those in need. During the week of May 16, 2022 this small but mighty group rescued...

www.srqmagazine.com

sarasotanewsleader.com

Siesta Key Chapel to hold evening service at Beach Access 2 on May 29

“At a time when so many are concerned about social distancing and health issues, Siesta Key Chapel is answering the call by conducting its first beach service,” the church has announced. As The Sarasota News Leader has reported, the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county has been climbing the...
SIESTA KEY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota and Manatee County office closures in observance of Memorial Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Memorial Day is slowly approaching, Sarasota and Manatee County Government offices will be closed in observance of the day. Trash, recycling and yard waste collection for Manatee County will be postponed for the holiday and from Tuesday through Saturday for residents in separate parts of the county.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House headed to Lakewood Ranch

Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House will fill the final anchor restaurant opening in Waterside Place, it announced Thursday by Lakewood Ranch Commercial Realty. The release describes Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House as an "upscale causal dining experience" that offers seafood such as hog fish, black grouper, snapper, oysters and a "chill seafood tower."
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
sarasotapd.org

High Visibility Enforcement Program Completed in the City of Sarasota

The Sarasota Police Department has completed its High Visibility Enforcement program to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety. The City of Sarasota ranks in the top 25 cities in the state of Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. To protect the safety of...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

New England's LobsterCraft Restaurant to Celebrate the Opening

Captain Mike Harden and his crew, along with the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, will celebrate the official opening of LobsterCraft, a New England-based lobster roll and seafood restaurant, on Wednesday, June 1 at 4PM. Located at 28A South Blvd of Presidents, on St. Armands Circle in Sarasota, FL, amid the bustle of the community’s vibrant retail, dining, and tourist activity, LobsterCraft’s 1400 square foot space offers indoor/outdoor seating for 30 people and a robust take-out, delivery, food truck, and catering business. Celebrating its 10-Year Anniversary, LobsterCraft began as a local food truck phenomenon based out of the coastal community of Norwalk, CT, and has since morphed into a thriving brick and mortar Restaurant Group, offering their over-the-top hot and buttery lobster rolls to hungry consumers looking for their next lobster roll fix. Owner, Captain Mike Harden, a Coast Guard Captain and licensed Lobster fisherman, launched LobsterCraft in 2012 and filled a void in the local culinary/catering landscape by offering Connecticut’s state sandwich, the (hot and buttery) lobster roll. With a fleet of trucks, restaurants throughout the Northeast, and numerous regional and national awards and accolades later, LobsterCraft has now expanded its brand, opening its first restaurant in the Sunshine State.
SARASOTA, FL
SuncoastPost

Ringling Brothers’ Winter Quarters Shamefully Evicted by Sarasota County Commissioners (Part 4 of 4)

If you missed part one, get caught up HERE. If you missed part two, get caught up HERE. If you missed part three, get caught up HERE. The uniqueness, mystery, glamour, and sense of adventure the Ringling Brothers brought to my old hometown are all gone. And in their place, so many petty deed restrictions that in some neighborhoods, homeowners aren’t allowed to park a lowly pickup in front of their house or even paint their front door red, let alone rig up high wires or trapezes. Satin, sequins, and pink sawdust are history, replaced by couture resort wear and all manner of pretension.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Young osprey seen on ABC7 tower camera falls from nest

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One of the young ospreys viewers have been watching from the ABC7 tower camera is recovering at the Wildlife Center of Venice after falling from the nest Wednesday morning. A passer-by saw the young osprey fall from the nest and land in the grass beneath the...
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Publisher’s Note: Favorite Services, Places in South Pinellas

In the midst of supply chain issues, the lowest employment since the turn of the millennium, and a post-or-maybe-not-so-post-COVID-19 fog, we can all use a burst of love – especially our Gulfport and South Pinellas businesses who have powered through the past two-plus years. In The Gabber offices, we have a few places we love. We’re not getting any money for this; we simply thought it’d be nice to put some positivity back into the Universe.
GULFPORT, FL
srqmagazine.com

Waterside Place at Lakewood Ranch Fills Last Anchor Restaurant Spot

Lakewood Ranch, the nation’s best-selling master-planned community for all ages, recently announced four new tenants for its newest town center, the 36-acre Waterside Place. The retail, dining, and entertainment destination will add Monkee’s at Waterside, Florida Provisions Co., Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, and Tim’s Wine Market.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County school teacher retires after 35 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday marked the last day of school for students within the School District of Manatee County. Friday, May 27 is the last day for Sarasota County Schools. For one teacher, the last day of school marks the end to a very successful career. Mrs. Shelia Riley...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Sarasota circus philanthropist's condo hits market for $7.95 million

The sprawling Gulf-front condo that belonged to the man who built the world's largest collection of circus miniatures is on sale for $7.95 million, the highest-priced listing in Longboat Key's luxurious L'Ambiance.Howard C. Tibbals, who created the Howard Bros. Circus Model, a complete miniature reproduction of a 1920s circus that's now part of the Tibbals Learning Center at the Ringling Museum of Art in Sarasota, died last year.Specs: 5,100 feet of interior space. 5 beds, 4 full and 2 half baths.Highlight: The French country-style kitchen has a center island, La Cornue electric range, two refrigerators, an ice maker, three ovens, two microwaves, wine storage and marble countertops.What we love: Those views. Many rooms boast walls of windows with Gulf views, and most offer access to the outside spaces, including a long Gulf-front terrace with a private staircase to the beach and pool. Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau Photo: Hover Bureau
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Operations center keeping Sarasota schools safe

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - In the wake of the latest school shooting in Uvalde Texas, the Operations and Communications Center in Osprey remains a busy place. There can be any type of emergency at any moment. They are the eyes and ears for the Sarasota County School District when it comes to security and safety, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
OSPREY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Cruising on the Chassahowitzka

Let’s just get right to it: We’re going to call this spot by its nickname because not even the locals call it by its full name. It’s The Chaz. That’s short for the Chassahowitzka River, or “pumpkin hanging place.”. This spring-fed, 6-mile river starts near...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

CreArte Latino Cultural Center Awarded Grant from Community Foundation of Sarasota County

CreArte Latino Cultural Center has been selected to receive a $6,900 Community Impact Grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. The grant will support funding facilitators for CreArte Latino’s many classes and workshops for adults, children and families. The bilingual arts and education nonprofit serves as a creative hub for the growing Latino/Hispanic communities in Sarasota and Manatee counties. CreArte Latino’s mission is to be a connector between Latinos/Hispanics and the community at large through arts and education opportunities and events. “This empowering grant gives us the opportunity to expand our educational programming and reach more than 200 students,” says Carolina Franco, the artistic director and president of CreArte Latino. She explains that her organization seeks to address a cultural issue that especially affects young people in the surrounding Latino/Hispanic community. “There can be a lack of knowledge about their roots. Children may not speak Spanish and they may have no idea about their culture. We want to bolster their pride and give them a direct experience of their rich heritage. We are deeply grateful to the Community Foundation of Sarasota County to support us in this important mission.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Restaurants Near University Town Center

8194 Tourist Center Drive, Bradenton, (941) 306-5848, dimsumsarasota.com. Bring your sense of adventure with you to dine on “dim sum all day.” With its mind-blowing variety, Dim Sum King (pictured at top) will keep your palate guessing. If you’re new to the dim sum game, rely on your server to be your guide. We love the shu mai and delicate Shanghai-style dumplings. They also offer an extensive menu of larger Chinese meals which are sure to hit the spot, that is if you can tear yourself away from the tempting and colorful dim sum menu.
BRADENTON, FL

