ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 102-82 blowout win of Heat in Game 4

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fSg6_0foAa18w00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics were determined not to get embarrassed at TD Garden two games in a row and managed to be the team doing the embarrassing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics tied the series with the Miami Heat at 2 with a 102-82 domination of the Heat on Monday night.

The wire-to-wire victory was driven by star forward Jayson Tatum’s 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, with an additional four other Celtics scoring in double figures on the way to the crucial win for Boston. The series heads back to Florida for Game 5 as the two East behemoths continue trading postseason blows.

Let’s take a look at what was being said about the game on Celtics and NBA Twitter.

Pregame

Third quarter

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

The Miami Heat A LeBron Game 6 Performance From Someone Friday

With the Heat’s 93-80 loss against the Boston Celtics, they now trail 3-2 in the series. After leading the series 2-1, they have lost back-to-back games due to offensive ineptitude. The situation is similar to the 2012 playoffs, when Miami trailed 3-2 and had to go to Boston to...
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball moves up in 2023 team rankings

As the calendar flips to the Summer, recruiting is the hottest topic in college basketball as teams look to add to their 2023 class. For Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program, they have two commitments from five-star prospects G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher so far. Both are ranked in the Top 20 with Jackson being the top guy in the class per the updated 247Sports rankings. With Jackson’s move up to the top and Wilcher sitting at No. 20, UNC also saw their class ranking rise. The Tar Heels now have the No. 2 ranking in the 247Sports behind only Duke. Now,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Florida, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

James Worthy on modern NBA players: 'All they do is practice threes ... get tattoos and tweet'

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy has earned the right to make observations about the current state of the NBA. During his time playing basketball, Worthy won an NCAA championship, as well as three NBA championships, even winning NBA Finals MVP in 1988. He made seven All-Star appearances, and frankly, I enjoy hearing whatever he has to say during his Lakers post-game analysis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler, Miami's ceiling exposed in Game 4 loss to Celtics I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd says the Miami Heat has little margin for error going into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals after losing soundly to the Boston Celtics by 20 points in Game 4. While he maintains Jayson Tatum's Celtics aren't talented enough to phone it in against Jimmy Butler, Colin shares why he still believes the Celtics have exposed Miami's ceiling.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Aaron Nesmith
Person
Jayson Tatum
ClutchPoints

NBA Playoffs Odds: Celtics vs. Heat Game 5 prediction, odds and pick – 5/25/2022

Game 5 is upon us! The Heat are back in Miami looking to bounce back after a blowout. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Heat prediction and pick. The Celtics dominated the Heat in Game 4 from the very first basket. The Heat scored their first field goal of the game with 3:22 left in the first quarter. Yes, you read that right. The Heat had one single point for over seven minutes of that first quarter. They ended the quarter with 11 points and from there … it was over already. The Celtics did their job by evening the series and making a huge statement by winning by 20.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter#Basketball#Heat In Game 4#The Boston Celtics#Td Garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Boston

The Red Sox are hot. Mookie Betts has been hotter.

As part of a bonkers LA lineup, Boston's former homegrown star is leading the parade again. How good has the Red Sox offense been the last two and a half weeks? So good, you probably missed what Mookie Betts is doing. Hey! I heard that eye roll!. First, the hometown...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
159K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy