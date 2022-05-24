Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 102-82 blowout win of Heat in Game 4

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics were determined not to get embarrassed at TD Garden two games in a row and managed to be the team doing the embarrassing in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics tied the series with the Miami Heat at 2 with a 102-82 domination of the Heat on Monday night.

The wire-to-wire victory was driven by star forward Jayson Tatum’s 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, with an additional four other Celtics scoring in double figures on the way to the crucial win for Boston. The series heads back to Florida for Game 5 as the two East behemoths continue trading postseason blows.

Let’s take a look at what was being said about the game on Celtics and NBA Twitter.

Pregame

Third quarter