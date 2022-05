Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. The main villain of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 is as sinister as the Mind Flayer, known as Vecna, as Dustin and Eddie named him with his liking to the character in the Dungeons & Dragons game that they play. The series finally revealed his real identity and it is a huge surprise for everyone. It also explains why Eleven is the only hope of humanity.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO